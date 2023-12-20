Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in killing of TV news anchor’s mother has been captured in Connecticut

Dec 20, 2023, 9:06 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor’s mother in Vermont in February was captured at a Connecticut hotel Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Shawn Conlon, 44, was arrested in Groton by marshals, local police and Rhode Island State Police. Authorities said Conlon was arraigned in a Connecticut court later Wednesday and detained on $1 million bail, pending extradition to Vermont to face a second-degree murder charge.

Claudia Voight, 73, of Windham, Vermont, died in her home Feb. 20. She was the mother of Heidi Voight, an NBC Connecticut news anchor and Miss Connecticut 2006.

Law enforcement officials initially believed she suffered from a medical event but later determined she died from neck compression that was detectable only during an autopsy.

In new details released Wednesday, Vermont State Police said Conlon rented a room in Claudia Voight’s home and stopped paying rent in late 2022 but remained in the home until allegedly attacking and killing her in February 2023. The reason for the attack was not disclosed.

A public defender who represented Conlon on Wednesday did not immediately return phone and email messages.

Heidi Voight did not immediately return an email message Wednesday. On her Facebook page, she posted “HALLELUJAH.”

In a July Facebook posting, Heidi Voight revealed the manner of her mother’s death.

“I have been carrying this painful secret: My mother’s death was not natural, nor peaceful,” she wrote. “My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest — her own home in Windham, Vermont. … This has broken me and changed me. But I am my mother’s daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her.”

The Marshals Service said Vermont State Police identified Conlon, of Rhode Island, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant Monday. Vermont State Police, Groton police and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force worked together to find Conlon, authorities said.

The Marshals Service said the effort to find Conlon first led to Rhode Island before authorities determined he had traveled to Groton, Connecticut.

