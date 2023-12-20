Close
Sumner man didn’t think he’d ‘wake up in the morning with no eye’ after getting caught in crossfire

Dec 20, 2023, 12:09 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA LOMIBAO, KIRO 7 NEWS


 A man lost one of his eyes after being caught in the crossfire, during an armed robbery in Sumner last month.

“I was heading home for the night and just got off the freeway and it wasn’t it was not even on my mind to wake up in the morning with no eye,” said Terry.

It only took about 30 seconds for his life to be changed forever. On the night of November 20, a bullet flew through his windshield and struck his right eye.

“Went through my eye and broke my nose and then shattered out there or fractured the other side of my eye too and shot down like the nasal cavity canal in my mouth,” Terry said.

Just minutes before this happened, surveillance video captured the two suspects allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in the WinCo parking lot in Sumner.

When the woman reached into her purse, the two fought with her and stole her car keys.

KIRO 7 spoke with her last month about her experience.

Sumner police said they both took off in her car and shot at two drivers as they sped away.

One of those drivers was Terry.

“I think they fired like four or five six shots at me and then one of you hit them with a window they got me in the eye, the right one,” he said.

One month later, Sumner police told KIRO 7 they identified the suspects but had made no arrests yet.

Terry hopes it happens soon, so no one else becomes a victim.

“They got it from start to finish the whole robbery, everything on tape,” Terry said. “They still haven’t even caught them a month later. So I mean, I feel like that’s almost insulting.”

Police didn’t explain why the suspects haven’t been arrested yet and it’s still an ongoing investigation.

If you’d like to help Terry with medical expenses, click here for the GoFundMe.

