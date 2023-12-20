A person was killed in the accident that tied up on State Route 99 traffic between Lynnwood and Paine Field for hours Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol said a pedestrian died after a collision.

Troopers said the victim was a 34-year-old man, whose identity has not been released since his next of kin is still being notified. Trooper Kelsey Harding said the man was wearing all black, was practically invisible, and was in the middle of the highway. By the time the bus driver saw him, it was too late.

The crash temporarily closed all southbound lanes of SR 99 just north of 156th Street Southwest.

The crash was first reported on X around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Chokepoints: Tunnel off-ramp to tame one of worst chokepoints on Eastside

Also, Wednesday morning, work crews were tying up two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 on the Ship Canael bridge.

At last check, that was still causing delays.

Crews are now on the SB I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, blocking two right lanes. Continue to expect delays. https://t.co/ohgQjNLT5j pic.twitter.com/ILps8OR3b0 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 20, 2023

Contributing: KIRO 7