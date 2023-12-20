Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Half a million ferry passengers expected this holiday season

Dec 20, 2023, 3:28 PM

ferry passengers holiday season...

M/V Elwha Approaching Anacortes. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries via Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries via Flickr)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Washington State Ferry (WSF) passengers are already dealing with delayed and canceled sailings, crew shortages and out-of-service ferries. Now comes the busiest time of the holiday season.

Ferry officials said they expect more than half a million people to take a ferry between now and the end of the year. That’s likely to make existing challenges even more challenging.

More on ferries in WA: “It’s ferry Tetris,” Washington ferry issues leave passengers stranded overnight

“It’s tough. That’s why we show up an hour early. It’s a crapshoot,” ferry passenger Mike Zaiss said. “So, what are we going to do now, right? Just continue to gamble on whether we’re going to get home on time or not.”

Currently, 38% of vessels in the fleet are reportedly out of service for various reasons. Only 75% of ferry crossings were on time last quarter.

Staffing has also been a big issue. Retirements and other work separations have led to the loss of more than 140 employees. Some passengers who depend on the ferry say maybe it’s time Washington tries something new.

“They should privatize the ferry system, right,” passenger Mike Zaiss said. “Because Amazon wouldn’t be running late if he owned some ferries.”

In the meantime, ferry officials suggest getting the Washington State DOT app for rider alerts and a real-time map to track boats and times.

More from James Lynch: 40+ year old bones identified as victim of Green River Killer

“Like last night, I got off work and checked my phone to make sure I had plenty of time for the next ferry,” passenger Megan Martin said. “It was going to be a two-boat wait before I would be able to even get on.”

Good advice if you’re traveling by ferry between now and the end of the year.

MyNorthwest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. The...

L.B. Gilbert

Legal analyst has ‘a lot of concerns’ after Colorado’s Trump ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump will not be allowed on the state's primary ballot.

2 hours ago

Crash on SR 99 Wednesday morning. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

One dead in morning accident on SR 99

A person was killed in the accident that tied up on Hwy. 99 traffic between Lynnwood and Paine Field for hours Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Samantha Lomibao, KIRO 7 News

Sumner man didn’t think he’d ‘wake up in the morning with no eye’ after getting caught in crossfire

“I was heading home for the night and just got off the freeway and it wasn’t it was not even on my mind to wake up in the morning with no eye,” said Terry.

4 hours ago

blue origin bezos nasa...

Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Blue Origin launches experiments in first flight since 2022 crash

Jeff Bezos’ space company successfully launched a rocket carrying experiments on Tuesday, its first flight since engine trouble caused a crash more than a year ago.

6 hours ago

bus crash renton...

L.B. Gilbert

One killed in Renton in crash with car, school bus in possible DUI

The passenger in a car driven by an alleged drunk driver is dead after that car crashed into a Renton school bus Tuesday afternoon.

6 hours ago

Students protest dangerous intersection in Federal Way. (Photo: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)...

Sam Campbell

Federal Way students protest dangerous intersection on Pacific Highway

Federal Way students protested a dangerous intersection on Pacific Highway on Tuesday morning.

7 hours ago

Half a million ferry passengers expected this holiday season