Police say residents of a North Seattle neighborhood found a man’s body on the sidewalk early Thursday morning.

Authorities arrived to find the 24-year-old man’s body at The Tressa Apartments, just off Aurora Avenue at 143 St. around 1 a.m.

Officials told KIRO 7 the man had been stabbed to death.

Neighbors woke up to several police cars outside.

“I came out and there’s seven to 10 police cars and security,” Barbara explained.

There are multiple buildings in the complex and most of the investigation is centered around where there’s a gap between two separate buildings but it sounds like neighbors believe police are coordinating with security inside as well.

No arrests have been made and so far, no suspects identified.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz was at the scene.

“There’s a lot of emotion to that, any level of tragedy, especially for experiencing the holidays. This senseless level of violence that happens right before the holidays — it’s senseless and families are going to be impacted,” Diaz told KIRO 7

Police aren’t confirming if the man was attacked on the sidewalk or whether the crime happened inside an apartment.

Police won’t say if they’re waiting on a search warrant but they are investigating that there are reports there was “a gathering inside” and they won’t say definitively whether that’s related to his death.

Neighbors explained these are middle to upper-class apartments but said that this neighborhood is one in decline.

Residents said they regularly see violence and multiple overdoses.

Terry, who works for a different complex, said things have changed in the city.

“This area is notoriously rough. It’s just what Seattle’s become nowadays,” Terry said. “It’s hard to see what the city has deteriorated into.”

Barbara echoed that same sentiment and said she was looking to move.

“It’s time,” she said.

Neighbors are saddened by the homicide but not surprised.

Thursday’s incident is the 72nd homicide of the year. The last time numbers were this high was in 1994, when SPD reported 71 homicides.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Contributing: Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio, KIRO 7 News