Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio gives historical status to building that once housed internet service pioneer CompuServe

Dec 21, 2023, 9:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Central Ohio building that once served as the global headquarters for CompuServe has been recognized with historic marker status by the state.

At its height in the 1990’s, the pioneering tech company — one of the first to offer commercial internet services — was known by the public for online forums that offered news, message boards and data file transfers. The firm also introduced the GIF image format back in 1987.

“This may be the first historical marker about the internet. Most history is not recognized and celebrated in your lifetime, but this is and its really special,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted at a dedication event featuring state officials and former CompuServe CEO Jeff Wilkins. “Today we have a vibrant, growing tech economy in the state of Ohio. And it began right here.”

The company opened its headquarters in 1973 and, according to records housed at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, closed the location in the summer of 2006. Ohio’s historical markers program, started in the 1953, commemorates unique sites that shape state history.

Wilkins, who co-founded CompuServe in 1969, also attempted settle a classic internet argument over the pronunciation of the GIF image format at the dedication. He recalled a story about how Steve Wilhite, the engineer who helped create the format, once held up a sign at an awards ceremony read: “It’s pronounced JIF.”

National News

Associated Press

A police SUV slammed into a bar in St. Louis. Police response drawing scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are pledging a thorough investigation after a police SUV slammed into a bar. But supporters of the bar question why one of the owners was arrested in the aftermath of the accident, while the officers in the SUV were not tested for intoxication. No one was hurt early […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man with mental health history sentenced to more than 2 decades in wife’s slaying with meat cleaver

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man with a history of mental health issues who was convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law will serve at least 27 years in prison. “It was an accident,” Aita Gurung said during his two-day sentencing hearing, which concluded Wednesday. “My mind was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — are starving due to “woefully insufficient” quantities of food entering the territory ever since Israel’s military responded to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, according to a report released Thursday by the U.N. and other agencies. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pacific storm dumps heavy rains, unleashes flooding in 2 California coastal cities

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (AP) — A Pacific storm pounded parts of Southern California on Thursday with heavy rain and street flooding, adding to hassles as holiday travel got underway. The early morning downpours targeted coastal Ventura County, just to the northwest of Los Angeles County, swamping areas in the cities of Oxnard and Port Hueneme. […]

2 hours ago

Jacob, an abuse survivor from New Hampshire’s youth detention center, looks out towards the sea a...

Associated Press

Hundreds alleged assault by youth detention workers. Years later, most suspects face no charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Zach Robinson spent decades trying to fight off nightmares about being raped as a child at New Hampshire’s youth detention center. He died last month, still waiting for accountability for his alleged abusers. “I know that I’ll never forget about what happened,” he said in early 2021. “But just knowing it’s […]

4 hours ago

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, participates in a virtual Ukraine De...

Associated Press

Top US military officer speaks with Chinese counterpart as US aims to warm relations with Beijing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, in the first of what officials said will be renewed talks between the two nation’s senior military leaders, as the Biden administration works to thaw relations with Beijing. The video call between Brown and Gen. […]

4 hours ago

Ohio gives historical status to building that once housed internet service pioneer CompuServe