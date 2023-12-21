Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New York City’s teachers union sues Mayor Eric Adams over steep cuts to public schools

Dec 21, 2023, 12:07 PM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s teachers union is suing to block planned cuts to the city’s public schools, warning that steep budget reductions proposed by Mayor Eric Adams would weaken key education initiatives and violate state law.

For months, Adams has argued that slashing city spending – including a $550 million cut in education funding – is necessary to offset the rising costs of New York’s migrant crisis. But in a lawsuit filed in state court on Thursday, the United Federation of Teachers accused the mayor of exaggerating the city’s fiscal woes in order to push through a “blunt austerity measure” that is both illegal and unnecessary.

The lawsuit rests on a state law that prevents New York City from reducing school spending unless overall revenues decline. Because the city outperformed revenue expectations this fiscal year, the mid-year education cuts – which will hurt universal prekindergarten and after-school programs, as well as special needs students – are illegal, the suit alleges.

“This is going to become difficult and ugly,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said at a news conference on Thursday. “We have never had an administration try to cut their schools when they have historic reserves and their revenues are all up.”

Adams, a moderate Democrat, has faced growing fallout over a multibillion dollar budget cut announced last month that will slash hours at public libraries, eliminate parks and sanitation programs and freeze police hiring, among other cutbacks in municipal services.

Since then, he has seen his poll numbers drop to the lowest point since taking office nearly two years ago. He is currently facing a separate lawsuit from the city’s largest public sector union, DC 37, aimed at stopping the cuts.

At a news conference on Thursday, Adams sought to downplay the lawsuits, touting his close relationship with the two politically influential unions.

“From time to time, friends disagree,” Adams said. “Sometimes it ends up in a boardroom and sometimes it ends up in a courtroom.”

While he has acknowledged the cuts will be “extremely painful to New Yorkers,” Adams has urged city residents to hold the White House accountable for not sending sufficient aid to address the migrant crisis. And he has warned even deeper cuts may be needed to address the budget shortfall, which he projects will hit $7 billion in the coming fiscal year.

A recent analysis from the Independent Budget Office, meanwhile, appears to bolster the unions’ contention that the city’s fiscal crisis is not as dire as the mayor has made it out to be. According to the agency, the city will end the fiscal year in June with a budget surplus of $3.6 billion, leading to a far more manageable budget gap next year of $1.8 billion.

In the lawsuit, the teachers union cites the estimate as proof that Adams’ “calculatingly foreboding” picture of New York City’s finances is not based in reality.

“The Mayor’s recent actions,” the suit alleges, “are driven more by a ‘crisis’ of budget management, leadership and problem solving, as opposed to an influx of migrants to New York.”

National News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis. The United S...

Associated Press

From fugitive to shackled prisoner, ‘Fat Leonard’ lands back in US court and could face more charges

MIAMI (AP) — A defense contractor at the center of one of the biggest bribery scandals in U.S. military history is expected to face additional charges following his return to the United States from Venezuela as part of a broader prisoner swap between the two countries, a federal prosecutor said Thursday. Leonard Glenn Francis, who […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of texting death threats to Ramaswamy faces similar charges involving 2 more candidates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was released from jail after he was accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate now faces two more charges that he threatened the lives of different candidates. Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on three […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal c...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giulian i has filed for bankruptcy, days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit brought by two former election workers in Georgia who said his targeting of them led to death threats that made them fear for their lives. In his filing Thursday, the former New […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio gives historical status to building that once housed internet service pioneer CompuServe

A Central Ohio building that once served as the global headquarters for CompuServe has been recognized with historic marker status by the state. At its height in the 1990’s, the pioneering tech company — one of the first to offer commercial internet services — was known by the public for online forums that offered news, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A police SUV slammed into a bar in St. Louis. Police response drawing scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are pledging a thorough investigation after a police SUV slammed into a bar. But supporters of the bar question why one of the owners was arrested in the aftermath of the accident, while the officers in the SUV were not tested for intoxication. No one was hurt early […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man with mental health history sentenced to more than 2 decades in wife’s slaying with meat cleaver

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man with a history of mental health issues who was convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law will serve at least 27 years in prison. “It was an accident,” Aita Gurung said during his two-day sentencing hearing, which concluded Wednesday. “My mind was […]

4 hours ago

New York City’s teachers union sues Mayor Eric Adams over steep cuts to public schools