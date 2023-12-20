Close
Correction: Homeless Deaths-Portland-Oregon story

Dec 20, 2023, 12:47 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published December 20, 2023, about homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon, in 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported the percentage of deaths from drug overdoses. Thirty-nine percent of total deaths were from drug overdoses. The AP also didn’t include a full description of the newspaper Street Roots. Street Roots also operates as a social justice nonprofit. Kaia Sand is the executive director of the nonprofit and does not oversee the newspaper.

