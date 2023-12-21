Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A New Hampshire man pleads guilty to threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists

Dec 21, 2023, 3:25 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to threatening public radio journalists and vandalizing their homes, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, N.H., pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce.

The harassment and intimidation of the victims included the vandalism — on five separate occasions — of the victims’ homes and the home of one of the victims’ parents with bricks, large rocks and red spray paint, according to investigators.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2024.

Cockerline was initially arrested and charged in June along with two alleged co-conspirators. The defendants were subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury along with a fourth suspect in September.

Prosecutors allege the men were involved in a plot to vandalize homes associated with New Hampshire Public Radio reporter Lauren Chooljian and news director Daniel Barrick in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman.

Each charge in the indictment carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.

