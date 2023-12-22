Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: World shares are mostly lower after a rebound on Wall Street

Dec 21, 2023, 11:22 PM | Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 1:14 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Europe and Asia after several strong profit reports helped Wall Street claw back most of its sharp losses from day before.

Germany’s DAX shed 0.2% to 16,658.43 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower to 7,562.91. Britain’s FTSE 100 also was down 0.1%, at 7,691.25.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.2% lower while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%.

Hong Kong-traded shares of Netease and Tencent plunged after China released new regulations for online gaming, helping pull the benchmark Hang Seng index down 1.7% to 16,340.41.

Shares in Tencent, China’s largest gaming company, dived about 16% before recovering some ground to close 12% lower. Rival NetEase’s stock price lost about 25%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher to 33,169.05. The government reported that Japan’s core inflation rate fell to 2.5% in November from 2.9% a month earlier as energy costs eased. That could augur further weakening of prices and might make the central bank less likely to tighten its lax monetary policy in coming months.

Bank of Japan officials have indicated they want to ensure inflation is sustained near a 2% target level and that wages are also rising before adjusting the central bank’s longstanding minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate.

“Nonetheless, it would be wrong to conclude that inflationary pressures are now firmly on the decline,” Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary. With global inflation waning, “weakening in underlying inflation largely reflects the pass-through of falling import costs which is weighing on price rises of processed food products and other industrial products,” it said.

In South Korea, the Kospi was flat at 2,599.51. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was nearly unchanged, at 7,501.60.

Bangkok’s SET slipped 0.2% and the Sensex in Mumbai was up 0.2%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 climbed 1% to within 1% of its all-time high after suffering its worst tumble in nearly three months. The Dow industrials advanced 0.9%, nearing yet another record. The Nasdaq jumped 1.3%.

Micron Technology leaped 8.6% for one of the market’s biggest gains after reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected and saying it sees business conditions improving throughout its fiscal year.

CarMax rose 5.2% after it beat profit expectations despite what it called “persistent widespread pressures in the used car industry.” And cruise operator Carnival steamed 6.2% higher after reporting better quarterly results than expected.

The trio helped lead a widespread rally where more than 90% of the stocks within the S&P 500 climbed.

A report showed that slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the number was still below expectations and low relative to history.

Investors are ebullient about potential rate cuts and a resilient economy in 2024. Both would help buoy stock prices. The S&P 500 has charged 15% higher in roughly two months on anticipation for those twin supports, and the index is on track for an eighth straight week of gains.

That’s despite Fed officials having penciled in far fewer rate cuts for 2024 than Wall Street. Critics say the number of rate cuts traders are expecting is unlikely unless the economy falls into a recession, which some still see as an inevitable consequence of all the rate hikes already instituted by the Federal Reserve.

That’s raised criticism that stocks have gone too far, too fast and become too expensive relative to profits that companies are earning.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 80 cents to $74.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 33 cents to $73.89 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 81 cents to $79.97 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 142.17 Japanese yen from 142.12 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1011 from $1.1012.

World

Dr. Alexis Cholas, left, examines the amputated limbs of Ukrainian soldier Volodymyr Symyshyn at th...

Associated Press

The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Alexis Cholas lost his right arm as a volunteer combat medic near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, his civilian career as a surgeon was over. But thanks to a new bionic arm, he was able to continue working in health care and is now a rehab specialist helping other […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexican business group says closure of US rail border crossings costing $100 million per day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A leading Mexican business group said Wednesday the U.S. decision to temporarily close two railway border crossings into Texas is costing $100 million per day in delayed shipments. The Mexican Employers’ Association called on the U.S. to end the closure of rail crossings into Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, which […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

China’s earthquake survivors endure frigid temperatures and mourn the dead

YANGWA, China (AP) — Surrounded by destruction, survivors of an earthquake mourned the dead and endured a frigid cold in temporary shelters Wednesday, unsure how to rebuild their lives in the remote mountains of northwest China. “Look at this,” said Han Zhongmin, retrieving some belongings with his wife from the ruins of their house, built […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares gain after Wall Street ticks higher amid rate-cut hopes

Asian shares mostly advanced on Wednesday after Wall Street ticked higher amid hopes that Japan’s moves to keep interest rates easy for investors could augur similar trends in the rest of the world. U.S. futures rose while oil prices were virtually unchanged after two days of gains. Building on gains from Tuesday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 […]

3 days ago

Friends that attended the funeral of 26-year-old Alon Shamriz mourn over the grave of a victim of t...

Associated Press

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israel’s government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fueled global concerns about the conduct of the 10-week-old war in Gaza.

4 days ago

FILE - Pope Francis smiles as he waves faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Pe...

NICOLE WINFIELD AND DAVID CRARY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if they don’t resemble marriage

Pope Francis has formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

4 days ago

Stock market today: World shares are mostly lower after a rebound on Wall Street