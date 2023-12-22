Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut police dog killed in shooting after state troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant

Dec 22, 2023, 6:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police dog was killed in a shooting Thursday evening involving troopers and a man they were trying to arrest on a felony warrant, authorities said.

State police said troopers went to the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, at about 7:30 p.m. to serve the warrant and a shooting occurred.

Authorities said there were “serious injuries,” but did not elaborate. It was not immediately clear if any troopers or the man they were seeking were injured. The names of the troopers and the man were not immediately released. Authorities said the arrest warrant was obtained by Norwich police, but did not disclose additional details.

State police said in a statement that the dog, Broko, “courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and our community.”

“K9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects, and providing a steadfast shield to his handler. K9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” state police said.

Broko graduated from the 2021 state police patrol K-9 class and was a member of the state police search and rescue team, police said. Broko and his handler were assigned to the Southbury barracks before joining the statewide K-9 unit, authorities said.

National News

FILE - Hydrogen storage tanks are visible at the Iberdrola green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, cen...

Associated Press

Hydrogen tax credit plan unveiled as Biden administration tries to jump start industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released its highly anticipated proposal for doling out billions of dollars in tax credits to hydrogen producers Friday, in a massive effort to build out an industry that some hope can be a cleaner alternative to fossil fueled power. The U.S. credit is the most generous in the world […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

One person was injured in shooting at a Virginia hospital. A suspect is in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police said one person was injured at a Richmond hospital when a man who had come into the hospital for a mental health evaluation began shooting. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards told reporters that a 911 call came in at 4:11 a.m. of shots fired at Chippenham Hospital. Officers who were […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling fo...

Associated Press

Biden is pardoning thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia eligible for pardons, the White House said Friday, in his latest round of executive clemencies meant to rectify racial disparities in the justice system. The […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Comme...

Associated Press

Biden set to sign executive order aimed at financial facilitators of Russian defense industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order giving the U.S. Treasury Department the authority to target financial institutions that facilitate Russia’s efforts to bolster its defense industry. The new sanctions authority is meant to gum up the Kremlin’s push to restock the Russian military’s depleted arsenal after nearly 22 […]

2 hours ago

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Gaza Sports Club on O...

Associated Press

Key takeaways from AP report on US-funded projects in Gaza that were damaged or destroyed

Since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following a deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, tens of thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Although most major U.S.-funded infrastructure in Gaza has been spared, an AP analysis of satellite imagery has found at least five sites built or expanded with U.S. taxpayer funds appear to have […]

8 hours ago

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Gaza Sports Club in Gaza City on Nov....

Associated Press

At least 5 US-funded projects in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, but most are spared

Less than a year before a Hamas attack out of Gaza sparked a war, one of the oldest and largest sports complexes in the Palestinian territories got a much-needed overhaul: brand-new basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, a soccer field, a running track and, for the first time, accessible bathrooms. It was a $519,000 upgrade, funded […]

8 hours ago

Connecticut police dog killed in shooting after state troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant