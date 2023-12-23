Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of businessman left with brain injury

Dec 22, 2023, 4:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Friday found a homeless man not guilty after being accused of using a metal pipe to beat a businessman who suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in an attack caught on video that fueled debate about crime and homelessness in the city.

Garret Doty, 25, was charged with three assault and battery charges for the April 5 beating of Don Carmignani. Doty pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Doty beat Carmignani in an act of revenge. But Doty’s defense attorneys said he was acting in self-defense after Carmignani sprayed him with bear spray.

The attack on Carmignani, a businessman who served briefly on a Fire Department commission, happened two days after the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Lee’s killing unleashed a wave of criticism against city officials by prominent tech leaders. Among the critics was tech billionaire Elon Musk, who took to Twitter to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what he called the city’s lax attitude toward crime. A tech consultant is awaiting trial in Lee’s killing.

The attack on Carmignani fueled a narrative of a city in chaos. But Doty’s defense attorney argued Doty acted in self defense and released surveillance video showing Carmignani spraying Doty before he began chasing him while wielding a metal pipe.

Deputy Public Defender Kleigh Hathaway said Carmignani had repeatedly doused unhoused people, including Doty, with bear spray.

“Self-defense can be fierce, it can be effective and it can be disabling,” Hathaway said. “And why wouldn’t it be? You’re fighting for your life.”

In closing arguments Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Kourtney Bell conceded that Carmignani had a history of aggression, saying that he may have used bear spray on unhoused people in the Marina District on at least one occasion, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A confrontation between Carmignani and Doty started after Doty and two others set up tents outside the home of Carmignani’s parents, who live next door to him in the upscale Marina District. Carmignani said in an interview with KPIX-TV that he had asked Doty to move away because they were blocking his parent’s entryway.

He said he called 911 but no one responded, so he went out to talk to the homeless people. and that the only thing he had on him was pepper spray.

“I didn’t go out there to fight anyone. I’m trying to get them down the road, go to the park,” Carmignani told the television station.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel discussion on national issues. __ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

ROY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who served two years in prison breaking a child’s arm seven years ago was charged Friday with killing a 2-year-old boy and badly injuring his twin sister, Weber County prosecutors said. Jonathan Allen Dunn of Roy is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated child abuse and two counts of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The head of Arkansas’ Board of Corrections says he’s staying despite governor’s call for resignation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday called for the head of the Board of Corrections to immediately resign in the latest round of a dispute over who runs the state’s prison system. Sanders’ letter came after Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness requested Wednesday that 138 National Guard members […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware hospital system will pay $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations of billing fraud

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s largest hospital system will pay more than $47 million to settle whistleblower allegations by its former compliance officer that it provided kickbacks to outside doctors in return for patient referrals, resulting in fraudulent Medicaid billing. The settlement announced Friday comes nearly seven years after Ronald Sherman filed his whistleblower lawsuit, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new legislative maps in redistricting case brought by Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Republican-drawn legislative maps on Friday and ordered that new district boundary lines be drawn as Democrats had urged in a redistricting case they hope will weaken GOP majorities. The ruling comes less than a year before the 2024 election in a battleground state where four […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Railroad operations resume after 5-day closure in 2 Texas border towns

The federal government on Friday reopened railroad crossings in two Texas border towns, five days after the shuttering of rail operations there disrupted trade and caused outrage. Customs and Border Protection closed railroad operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, on Monday to reallocate their customs officers to help Border Patrol take migrants into […]

4 hours ago

San Francisco jury finds homeless man not guilty in beating of businessman left with brain injury