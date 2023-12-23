Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Dec 23, 2023, 1:48 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack, police said.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday evening that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando. A woman was shot in the leg, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm, Balken said.

Police responded to the mall around 3:40 p.m. after calls of multiple shots being fire at the mall.

“Officers immediately made entry into the mall (and) ultimately discovered that this was not what we would consider an active shooter,” Balken told reporters.

Several other mall patrons also suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

An email inquiry was sent to the mall’s owner, WPG. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.

National News

Associated Press

Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

DORA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus. Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham, gave birth to two girls on Wednesday and Thursday after a combined 20 hours of labor. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York governor vetoes bill that would make it easier for people to challenge their convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill days before Christmas that would have made it easier for people who have pleaded guilty to crimes to challenge their convictions, a measure that was favored by criminal justice reformers but fiercely opposed by prosecutors. The Democrat said the bill’s “sweeping expansion of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa won’t participate in US food assistance program for kids this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will not participate this summer in a federal program that gives $40 per month to each child in a low-income family to help with food costs while school is out, state officials have announced. The state has notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture that it will not participate in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado releases additional 5 gray wolves as part of reintroduction effort

Wildlife officials in Colorado have released an additional five gray wolves in the state, bringing the total so far under a voter-approved reintroduction program to 10. Colorado Parks and Wildlife in a statement Friday said its team had completed an agreement to capture 10 gray wolves in Oregon for release in Colorado as part of […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

New York governor commutes sentence of rapper G. Dep who had turned self in for cold case killing

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Travell “G. Dep” Coleman, who walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and admitted to committing a nearly two-decade-old cold case murder to clear his conscience, has been granted clemency by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Now 49, Coleman has served 13 of a 15-year-to-life sentence. With his sentence being […]

6 hours ago

This undated image provided by Fadi Sckak shows a family photo of Abedalla Sckak with his wife Zahr...

Associated Press

Americans beg for help getting family out of Gaza. “I just want to see my mother again,’ a son says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fadi Sckak has already lost his father to the violence in Gaza. He wants to help his mother escape that fate. “I just want to see my mother again, that’s the goal,” said Sckak, a university student in Sunnyvale, California. The 25-year-old is one of the Palestinian couple’s three American sons, including […]

7 hours ago

One person killed, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall