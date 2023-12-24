Close
Renton police respond to fatal crash after driver smashes car in half with light pole

Dec 23, 2023, 5:22 PM

renton crash light pole...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Renton police responded to a fatal crash early Saturday morning around 3 a.m. A driver rammed into a light pole and sliced their car in half.

It happened on Maple Valley Highway between the 2400 and 2900 blocks, just West of Southeast 5th Street, according to police.

The road was closed for a few hours while police investigated.

Investigators say the sedan hit the light pole at a high rate of speed and the driver died at the scene.

No other cars are believed to be involved.

 

