Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with most markets shut, after Wall St’s 8th winning week

Dec 24, 2023, 9:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 33,225.45 and the Taiex in Taiwan gained 0.1%. Bangkok’s SET was up 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 2,905.79.

Most markets in the region and beyond were closed for the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to sit less than 1% below its record set nearly two years ago, at 4,754.63. The Dow slipped less than 0.1% to 37,385.97, and the Nasdaq gained 0.2% to 14,992.97.

With its eight straight weekly gains, the S&P 500 is in the midst of its longest winning streak since 2017.

Wall Street’s focus was squarely on a suite of economic reports released Friday that led to some swings in Treasury yields.

The measure of inflation the Federal Reserve prefers to use slowed by more than economists expected, down to 2.6% in November from 2.9% a month earlier. It echoed other inflation reports for November released earlier in the month.

Spending by U.S. consumers unexpectedly rose during the month. While that’s a good sign for growth for an economy driven mainly by consumer spending, it could also indicate underlying pressure remains on inflation.

Other reports on Friday showed orders for durable manufactured goods strengthened more in November than expected, sales of new homes unexpectedly weakened and sentiment for U.S. consumers improved.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, trying to slow the economy enough through high interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips into a recession. A stronger-than-expected economy could complicate the balancing act.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.90% early Monday, roughly its same level from late Friday. It is still down comfortably from October, when it was above 5% and putting painful downward pressure on the stock market.

Falling yields have been a primary reason the stock market has charged roughly 15% higher since late October. Not only do they boost the economy by encouraging borrowing, they also relax the pressure on the financial system and goose prices for investments. They’ve been easing on hopes that inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates through 2024.

Traders are largely betting the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at least 1.50 percentage points by the end of next year, according to data from CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at its highest level in more than two decades.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar fell to 142.18 Japanese yen from 142.49 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1007 from $1.1019.

World

Associated Press

In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Christians around the world were striving on Christmas Eve to put aside the worries and fears of an unsettled, war-torn world as they prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. Believers in Syria gathered Sunday in a country still suffering from the aftermath of a long civil war and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexico’s president is willing to help with border migrant crush but wants US to open talks with Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Friday that he is willing to help out with a surge of migrants that led to the closure of border crossings with the United States, but he wants the U.S. government to open talks with Cuba and send more development aid to migrants’ home countries. The comments by […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks closer to record highs to cap its 8th straight winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish Friday, following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to sit less than 1% below its record set nearly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial […]

3 days ago

Dr. Alexis Cholas, left, examines the amputated limbs of Ukrainian soldier Volodymyr Symyshyn at th...

Associated Press

The war took away their limbs. Now bionic prostheses empower wounded Ukrainian soldiers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When Alexis Cholas lost his right arm as a volunteer combat medic near the front lines in eastern Ukraine, his civilian career as a surgeon was over. But thanks to a new bionic arm, he was able to continue working in health care and is now a rehab specialist helping other […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Mexican business group says closure of US rail border crossings costing $100 million per day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A leading Mexican business group said Wednesday the U.S. decision to temporarily close two railway border crossings into Texas is costing $100 million per day in delayed shipments. The Mexican Employers’ Association called on the U.S. to end the closure of rail crossings into Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, which […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

China’s earthquake survivors endure frigid temperatures and mourn the dead

YANGWA, China (AP) — Surrounded by destruction, survivors of an earthquake mourned the dead and endured a frigid cold in temporary shelters Wednesday, unsure how to rebuild their lives in the remote mountains of northwest China. “Look at this,” said Han Zhongmin, retrieving some belongings with his wife from the ruins of their house, built […]

5 days ago

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with most markets shut, after Wall St’s 8th winning week