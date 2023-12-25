Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Fire breaks out at California home while armed suspect remains inside, police say

Dec 24, 2023, 10:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A fire started at a California home on Christmas Eve while an armed suspect remained inside the house hours later, authorities told local media.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call on 11th Street in Hermosa Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, KTLA-TV reported.

A witness said neighbors heard an argument and saw a man with a gun who went into the two-story home and refused to surrender to police who arrived at the scene, KTLA reported.

A garage at the home caught fire shortly before 5 p.m., KTLA reported.

At 9 p.m., police believed the suspect was still alive inside the home, Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron said during a news conference.

LeBaron said the suspect’s immediate family members, including children, fled before police arrived, KTLA reported.

“They came out and, at that point, the only person left inside that we were aware of was the suspect,” LeBaron said, adding that neighboring homes were evacuated.

Police reported hearing explosions, which may have been gunshots, but officers did not believe they were targeted, LeBaron said.

Firefighters and police who arrived at the scene did not attempt to enter the home and were unsure at the time if the armed man remained inside, the Daily Breeze newspaper reported, citing a fire official at the scene.

Firefighters set up a defensive perimeter around the garage to contain the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, the fire official told the newspaper.

Information was not immediately available about whether the fire was still active Sunday night.

National News

Associated Press

Gunfire erupts at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead and 3 people are hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Mike Nussbaum, prolific Chicago stage actor with film roles including ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 99

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Nussbaum, reputed as the oldest professional actor in America with a prolific stage career and roles in films including “Field of Dreams” and “Men in Black,” has died. He was 99. He died of old age at his Chicago home on Saturday, just days before his 100th birthday, his daughter, Karen […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A big avalanche has closed the highway on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — A large avalanche and blizzard conditions in southern Alaska cut off road access Sunday to much of the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage. The avalanche hit the Seward Highway near the intersection of the Sterling Highway around 8 a.m. Sunday. Highway officials expected the road to remain closed for at least […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Minor earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island, Puget Sound area, with no damage reported

Hundreds of people reported feeling minor earthquakes of similar intensity on Hawaii’s Big Island and on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle, but no damage was reported. The earthquakes Saturday afternoon in Hawaii and Sunday morning in Washington state were over 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) apart and apparently unrelated. A magnitude 4.1 quake struck around […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from left, walks with Senate Minority Leader...

Associated Press

As conflicts rage abroad, a fractured Congress tries to rally support for historic global challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Senate wrapped up its work for the year, Sen. Michael Bennet took to the floor of the nearly empty chamber and made a late-night plea for Congress to redouble support for Ukraine: “Understand the stakes at this moment.” It was the third time in recent months the Colorado Democrat has […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching […]

21 hours ago

Fire breaks out at California home while armed suspect remains inside, police say