Seattle police investigate fatal shooting in University District

Dec 25, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

A Seattle police vehicle is seen at a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of SPD Blotter)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the U-District.

First responders were dispatched to the 4700 block of 15 Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s University District around 4:45 in the afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department reports an adult male was found deceased after a reported shooting. Seattle police are investigating.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

