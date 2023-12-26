Seattle police investigate fatal shooting in University District
Dec 25, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm
(Photo courtesy of SPD Blotter)
SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the U-District.
First responders were dispatched to the 4700 block of 15 Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s University District around 4:45 in the afternoon.
The Seattle Fire Department reports an adult male was found deceased after a reported shooting. Seattle police are investigating.
