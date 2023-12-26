Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama agency completes review of fatal police shooting in man’s front yard

Dec 26, 2023, 3:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that it has completed an investigation into a fatal police shooting where a man was killed in his front yard during a dispute with a tow truck driver.

The state agency did not announce any findings but said its investigative file has been turned over to the Morgan County district attorney. A telephone message left with the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned.

Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by police on Sept. 29 when Decatur police officers accompanied a tow truck driver, who told police he had been threatened by the homeowner when trying to repossess a vehicle, back to the home. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a September news release that Perkins was armed with a handgun equipped with a light and “brandished the weapon towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department, causing the officer to fire at Perkins.”

An attorney for the Perkins’ family said officers immediately opened fire on Perkins, who did not appear aware of their presence before he was shot. The family of Perkins, a Black man, issued a statement saying the truck payments were up to date, which is why he was disputing the attempt to tow it.

Video from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera published by WAFF-TV captured the shooting. An officer or officers appear to run out from beside the house. One is heard shouting, “Police, get on the ground,” and a large number of shots are immediately fired in rapid succession.

Perkins’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and others. The city fired three police officers in response to the shooting. News outlets report that the officers are appealing their dismissal.

The fatal shooting has drawn regular protests in the north Alabama city. Protesters carried signs reading, “You could have knocked” and “We need answers.”

National News

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Ma...

Associated Press

Disney says in lawsuit that DeSantis-appointed government is failing to release public records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has filed a lawsuit claiming that the oversight government for Walt Disney World, which was taken over by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year, has failed to release documents and properly preserve records in violation of Florida public records law. Disney said in the lawsuit filed Friday that […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Officer fatally shoots man who shot another person following crash in suburban Detroit

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit. State police said the man exited his vehicle about 9 a.m. at an intersection in Garden City after colliding with another vehicle. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state’s ballot

DENVER (AP) — Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court’s decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The Denver Police Department declined in an email to provide details about its investigations, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

A lawsuit challenging Alabama’s transgender care ban for minors will move forward, judge says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge declined Tuesday to pause litigation challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors as similar cases wind upward toward the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke said no to a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to put the Alabama case on hold until appellate […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Widower of metro Phoenix’s ex-top prosecutor suspected of killing 2 women before taking his own life

PHOENIX (AP) — The widower of metro Phoenix’s former top county prosecutor was suspected of fatally shooting a woman he was in a relationship with and her mother on Christmas Eve before taking his own life. Phoenix police say 47-year-old David DeNitto is believed to have killed 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini after […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman sentenced in straw purchase of gun used to kill Illinois officer and wound another

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after taking part in the straw purchase of a handgun that was used to kill one central Illinois police officer and wound another during a shootout. Regina Lewis, 28, of Normal, Illinois, engaged in a conspiracy to buy and transfer […]

6 hours ago

Alabama agency completes review of fatal police shooting in man’s front yard