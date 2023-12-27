Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby

Dec 26, 2023, 6:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said.

Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man in his badly damaged vehicle, Sgt. Glen Fifield told local news outlets.

“They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them,” Fifield said.

The driver told the men he had been trapped since Dec. 20. The pickup had wrecked along Interstate 94 near Portage below an underpass where it could not be seen from the highway above.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

The driver’s name hasn’t been released. He had not been reported missing, Fifield said.

Portage is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

National News

Associated Press

Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said. The 15-year-old brother then shot his 14-year-old brother, though not fatally, […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man awaiting trial for quadruple homicide in Maine withdraws insanity plea

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man charged with killing his parents and two of their friends days after being released from prison no longer intends to use an insanity defense. Through his lawyer, Joseph Eaton withdrew a plea of “not criminally responsible” because of mental illness but maintained a plea of not guilty in a […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A 27-year-old man survived for six days on only rainwater while pinned tightly inside his crashed pickup truck beneath a highway bridge in northwest Indiana, police said. His ordeal ended when two men scouting for fishing spots on Tuesday afternoon noticed the badly damaged vehicle, its white airbag deployed, and reached […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Neighboring New Jersey towns will have brothers as mayors next year

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Two neighboring New Jersey towns may feel even closer next year when they’re governed by two brothers. John Giovannitti, 61, will be sworn in Jan. 2 as mayor of Paulsboro, one day before newly-reelected younger brother Vince Giovannitti, 57, is sworn in to a second term as mayor of Gibbstown. Paulsboro, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Donald Trump. (Photo: The Associated Press)...

COREY WILLIAMS AND NICHOLAS RICCARDI, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 ballot

Michigan’s Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel launched heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza overnight and into Wednesday after broadening its offensive against Hamas to more areas where the military had told Palestinians to seek shelter earlier in the war. Residents reported heavy bombing in the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, in the […]

6 hours ago

Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby