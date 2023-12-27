Seattle Fire stops gas leak in Seward Park, homes evacuated

Update:

Seattle Fire (SFD) and utility crews have stopped a gas leak near South Meade Street and 48th Avenue. Air tests are done and the all clear has been given to people evacuated from their homes in Seward Park.

Original story:

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews are evacuating homes in Seattle’s Seward Park neighborhood.

First responders have reports of a natural gas leak near the intersection of 48th Avenue South and South Meade Street. Fire officials are also telling people to stay away from the area.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) reported crews were repairing a sewer line just after noon when they hit a gas main.

“SPU followed standard procedures, including locating procedures, before beginning the work,” a spokesperson with SPU told KIRO Newsradio.

Seattle City Light and an SPU safety officer are on the scene alongside SFD.

“They are gathered in the middle of this intersection where we are told there is a crack in a two-inch gas main,” KIRO Newsradio reporter James Lynch said at the scene. “The smell of gas was discernable from a couple blocks away.”

Residents are currently waiting for an all clear, but there is no word at this time about when they will be able to return to their homes.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio