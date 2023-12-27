Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man dies, “woman expected to survive” after helicopter crashes into a canal near Miami

Dec 27, 2023, 12:57 PM | Updated: 11:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Emergency workers in South Florida on Wednesday rescued two people, one who later died, from a canal after their helicopter crashed.

The helicopter, a Hughes 369 aircraft, was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. The two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, CBS News Miami reported.

“Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries. The female is expected to survive,” Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WSVN-TV.

Officials did not identify the victims or say how they knew each other. The NTSB will identify the pilot of the aircraft.

According to investigators, witnesses said they saw what appeared to be a helicopter that was spinning and falling, Zabaleta said.

“It was flying very low. That’s how initially I realized something was happening,” local resident Vivian Alvarez said.

The federal aviation agency said it was opening an investigation and the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide bureau is conducting a probe into the death.

National News

FILE - Migrants form lines outside the border fence waiting for transportation to a U.S. Border Pat...

Associated Press

Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Before settling in New York City like thousands of other migrants this year, Abdoul, a 32-year-old from West Africa, took an unexpected detour: Weeks in a remote Texas jail on local trespassing charges after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. “I spent a lot of hours without sleeping, sitting on the floor,” […]

2 hours ago

A patron of The Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, Va., plays on one of the several varieties of games du...

Associated Press

Gaming proponents size up the odds of a northern Virginia casino

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — With casinos popping up on Virginia’s southern border, some lawmakers now want to explore whether wealthy northern Virginia should get in on the action. State Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, is planning to re-introduce legislation that would allow Fairfax County to hold a referendum on building a casino. He introduced similar legislation […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf attends a dedication ceremony for the rebuilt Fern Hollow Bri...

Associated Press

As pandemic unfolded, deaths of older adults in Pennsylvania rose steeply in abuse or neglect cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAL EDITED. This story is exclusive. Do not publish the PB entry until the story moves. Photos should be linked in a WT after. Runs Thursday, 28 Dec. 2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Photos NY111-112 on HOLD. Pennsylvania recorded a steep increase in the deaths of older adults following an abuse […]

3 hours ago

Shoppers walk by a Starbucks cafe at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023...

Associated Press

US companies are picky about investing in China. The exceptions? Burgers, lattes

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s been no shortage of tough news for China’s economy as some of the world’s biggest brands consider or take action to shift manufacturing to friendlier shores at a time of unease about security controls, protectionism and wobbly relations between Beijing and Washington. Count Adidas, Apple and Samsung among those looking elsewhere. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois babysitter charged with stabbing 2 young girls is denied pretrial release

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman accused of stabbing two girls ages 4 and 1 while babysitting them was denied pretrial release by a judge Wednesday. Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, of Naperville is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a child under 13 and aggravated battery with a […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Texas police on Wednesday ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck’s driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours. The dramatic confrontation on a stretch of highway east of Houston came hours after sheriff’s deputies began trying […]

8 hours ago

Man dies, “woman expected to survive” after helicopter crashes into a canal near Miami