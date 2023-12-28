Rainier Valley shooting near Safeway sparks major police response

SEATTLE — A shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley early Thursday sparked a large police response.

A 5 a.m., a Seattle Department of Transportation camera showed numerous police vehicles at South Othello Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, very close to a Safeway store.

More news from KIRO 7

One person was taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes were blocked during the investigation, which was wrapping up at around 5:25 a.m.

Video from the scene showed officers had put up crime scene tape around a bus stop, but were later seen taking it down.

This story is developing.