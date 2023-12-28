Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Major police response to Rainier Valley shooting

Dec 28, 2023, 8:50 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

Large police response to shooting in Rainier Valley. (Traffic camera via KIRO 7)...

Large police response to shooting in Rainier Valley. (Traffic camera via KIRO 7)

(Traffic camera via KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An early morning shooting in the Rainier Valley drew dozens of law enforcement to the scene.

Police arrived around 5 a.m. to find one person wounded at South Othello Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, very close to a Safeway store.

Authorities say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Rainier Valley crime: Residents rally for safety after mass shooting

No doubt, the large police response was due to increased focus on the area after a mass shooting last August.

The percentage of shootings and shots fired nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report. In 2023, Rainier Beach has witnessed more than 48 reported violent crimes through June, including 15 in May alone — the most in a single month since October 2018, according to SPD data. There were 106 instances of violent crime in Rainier Beach in 2022.

