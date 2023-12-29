Lumen to pay $825,000 after illegally disconnecting customers during pandemic

Lumen will pay a total of $825,000 to over a thousand Washingtonians whose phones were disconnected during the pandemic, in violation of the “emergency health and safety moratorium.”

According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Lumen — formerly known as CenturyLink — disconnected 1,099 customers in 2020 and 2021, with 67 of them getting disconnected more than once.

Lumen has since agreed to provide customers with $707.55 for each disconnection that happened between March 23, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Checks are expected to be sent by Feb. 10.

In addition to the payments, Lumen will soon verify with the Attorney General’s Office that all late fees and disconnections have been refunded.

Lumen has already returned more than $1.3 million to customers that it charged in violation of the emergency proclamation.

“Lumen’s conduct resulted in Washingtonians losing a critical lifeline during the pandemic,” Ferguson said. “This outcome compensates Washingtonians who were harmed, provides accountability for unlawful conduct, and reduces the likelihood of similar conduct in the future.

“I appreciate Lumen’s willingness to work with my legal team to reach this resolution,” he added.