Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third

Dec 28, 2023, 9:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLORADO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado Springs woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

Police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, the statement said.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” the statement said.

Singler was last seen on Dec. 24. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 26.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency’s Denver office.

National News

Tourists get off of a Trilogy Excursions boat arriving on Kaanapali Beach in front of a flag of Haw...

Associated Press

Maui’s economy needs tourists. Can they visit without compounding wildfire trauma?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The restaurant where Katie Austin was a server burned in the wildfire that devastated Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina this summer. Two months later, as travelers began to trickle back to nearby beach resorts, she went to work at a different eatery. But she soon quit, worn down by constant questions […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in Beijing, Oct. 25, 2023. Newsom ...

Associated Press

A tax increase, LGBTQ+ youth protections and more sick leave highlight California’s new laws in 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to patients in other states will be protected from prosecution. Workers will receive more paid sick leave on the heels of a big year for labor. And companies can’t fire employees for using marijuana outside of work. These are among the hundreds of laws […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. The...

Associated Press

Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

DENVER (AP) — First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man fatally shot his mother then led Las Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother near his childhood home two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Deutsche Bank pledges nearly $5 million to help combat human trafficking in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Deutsche Bank pledged nearly $5 million in funding Thursday to help combat human trafficking in New Mexico, the bank announced in a joint statement with Attorney General Raúl Torrez. The announcement comes seven months after Deutsche Bank settled a U.S. lawsuit for $75 million that claimed the German lender should […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Donald Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association, a conservative Christian advocacy group, has died, the organization announced Thursday. The 85-year-old Mississippi native died on Thursday from complications related to Lewy body dementia, an obituary published by WTVA-TV said. Wildmon died in Tupelo, Mississippi, the city where the American Family […]

6 hours ago

FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third