Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls sports

Dec 29, 2023, 7:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports, in a break from members of his party who championed the legislation.

GOP lawmakers hold enough seats to override DeWine’s veto, but if or when they would do so was not immediately clear. Both within and between chambers, Republican legislators have not been in lockstep this year.

Hundreds of opponents testified against Ohio’s multifaceted measure when it was moving through the Legislature, including medical and mental health providers, education professionals, faith leaders, parents of transgender children and transgender individuals themselves.

They decried the legislation as cruel, life threatening to transgender youth and based on fearmongering rather than science.

The measure, which passed the Legislature earlier this month with only Republican support, would have prohibited Ohio minors from taking puberty blockers and undergoing other hormone therapies or receiving gender reassignment surgery that would further align them with their gender identity. It would, however, have allowed any minor who is an Ohio resident to continue treatment they are currently receiving.

DeWine’s veto departs from a nationwide trend toward passing such laws. Since 2021, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments, despite them having been available in the United States for more than a decade and long endorsed by major medical associations. Most of those states face lawsuits, but courts have issued mixed rulings.

The bill also would have required public K-12 schools and universities to designate separate teams for male and female sexes, and explicitly banned transgender girls and women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. Supporters argued that banning transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports maintains the integrity of those sports and ensures fairness.

At least 20 states have passed some version of a ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide. Those bans would be upended by a regulation proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration that is set to be finalized early next year.

National News

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief...

Associated Press

Abortion debate creates ‘new era’ for state supreme court races in 2024, with big spending expected

CHICAGO (AP) — The 2024 elections will be dominated by the presidential contest and the battle for control of Congress, but another series of races is shaping up to be just as consequential. Crucial battles over abortion, gerrymandering, voting rights and other issues will take center stage in next year’s elections for state supreme court […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

How recent ‘swatting’ calls targeting officials may prompt heavier penalties for hoax police calls

ATLANTA (AP) — A spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days could be setting the stage for stricter penalties against so-called swatting in more states. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man dies when transport vehicle crashes through ice on Minnesota lake

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — A passenger died after a commercial transport vehicle crashed through the ice on a Minnesota lake. Meanwhile, state officials are warning people to be wary of ice that is unusually thin for this time of the winter. The transport vehicle, commonly known as a “bomber,” crashed through the ice Thursday morning […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP lawmakers ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider redistricting ruling, schedule for new maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stay and reconsider its finding that the state’s legislative district boundaries are unconstitutional. Attorneys representing a host of Republican state Senators filed a motion with the court Thursday saying they can’t meet the court’s Jan. 12 deadline for new maps. They also […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)C...

Associated Press

Trump is blocked from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?

DENVER (AP) — First, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump wasn’t eligible to run for his old job in that state. Then, Maine’s Democratic secretary of state ruled the same for her state. Who’s next? Both decisions are historic. The Colorado court was the first court to apply to a presidential candidate […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Stocks drift on the final trading day of a surprisingly good year on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on the final day of trading for 2023 in what has been a surprisingly strong year of gains on Wall Street. Yet the so-called Magnificent 7 companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla — accounted for about two-thirds of the gains in the S&P […]

4 hours ago

Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls sports