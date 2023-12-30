Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Dec 30, 2023, 6:03 AM

FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, i...

FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping this New Year’s Day, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines — give or take some fresh resolutions.

If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. While more businesses typically stay open on New Year’s Day compared to Christmas Day, a handful of chains still cut back on hours or shut their doors to commemorate the holiday. Some also close up shop early for New Year’s Eve.

Operations can vary on location. When in doubt, call ahead or check hours of stores in your neighborhood online.

Here’s a rundown of major store hours and which businesses are open and closed in the U.S. this New Year’s Day.

IS WALMART OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walmart is open with normal hours on New Year’s Day.

IS TARGET OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Target is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Day.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on New Year’s Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year’s, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours. You can call ahead or double check local hours online.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walgreens will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. It’s best to check ahead online.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours can vary — with the coffee company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

WHAT OTHER STORES ARE OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Here’s a list of other grocery, convenience and retail chains that are open on New Year’s Day:

1. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

2. Home Depot: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. IKEA: Stores are open with regular hours.

4. Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open, but most pharmacies will be closed.

5. Kroger: Stores will be open with regular hours.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy’s: Stores are open with regular hours, which may vary by location.

8. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

9. Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours.

10. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

11. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

12. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on New Year’s Day), but some locations’ hours can vary.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

In addition to Costco, here are some other stores that close their doors for New Year’s Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

3. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.

Lifestyle

FILE - The original Emancipation Proclamation is shown on display in the Rotunda of the National Ar...

Associated Press

What does Watch Night mean for Black Americans today? It dates back to the Emancipation Proclamation

The tradition of Watch Night services in the United States dates back to Dec. 31, 1862, when many Black Americans gathered in churches and other venues, waiting for President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation into law, and thus free those still enslaved in the Confederacy. It’s still being observed each New Year’s Eve, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds

Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published on Wednesday. The researchers say the findings show a need for government regulation of social media since the companies that stand to make money from […]

3 days ago

FILE - Participants walk around at the Burning Man festival on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Ne...

Associated Press

Burning Man survived a muddy quagmire. Will the experiment last 30 more years?

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The blank canvass of desert wilderness in northern Nevada seemed the perfect place in 1992 for artistic anarchists to relocate their annual burning of a towering, anonymous effigy. It was goodbye to San Francisco’s Baker Beach, hello to the Nevada playa, the long-ago floor of an inland sea. The tiny gathering […]

3 days ago

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Ma...

Associated Press

Disney says in lawsuit that DeSantis-appointed government is failing to release public records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has filed a lawsuit claiming that the oversight government for Walt Disney World, which was taken over by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year, has failed to release documents and properly preserve records in violation of Florida public records law. Disney said in the lawsuit filed Friday that […]

4 days ago

The hulking former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield, Ill., is seen, Dec. 30, 2022. It presents ...

Associated Press

Decaying Pillsbury mill in Illinois that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — It was the dog, stuck atop skyscraping grain silos on Springfield’s northeast side in 2019, that forced Chris Richmond’s hand. The stray had found its way to the top of the behemoth Pillsbury Mills, for decades a flour-churning engine of the central Illinois city’s economy but now vacant more than 20 […]

6 days ago

FILE - A Target store is seen, Nov. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. Business closings on Christmas Eve a...

Associated Press

What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023? Hours for Walmart, Kroger, CVS and more

NEW YORK (AP) — With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice. From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back […]

8 days ago

Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed