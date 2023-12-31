Close
Everett police investigating deaths of two people in their 40s

Dec 30, 2023, 4:38 PM

Everett Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Detectives in Everett are investigating the deaths of two people, after responding to a shooting Friday morning, according to the Everett Police Department.

Just before noon Friday, the Major Crimes Unit with the Everett Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Euclid Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 40s.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

