Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning

Dec 31, 2023, 11:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After lithium-ion batteries burned in a large cargo ship’s hold for a number of days, the U.S. Coast Guard said late Saturday that the fire was out and directed the ship to anchor near Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

The 19 crew members of the ship, Genius Star XI, were uninjured and technicians from the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team remain onboard to ensure the fire doesn’t return, according to a Coast Guard press release.

“This protected anchorage … will allow the vessel to remain stable, minimizing risk of any re-flash of the fire as we continue our response,” Capt. Chris Culpepper said in the press release, which said an investigation into the fire’s origins will begin once response efforts wrap up.

Genius Star XI was shipping lithium-ion batteries from Vietnam to San Diego. The crew alerted the Coast Guard early Thursday morning to the fire, after pumping carbon dioxide into hold No. 1 — where the blaze began — and sealing it, fearing an explosion.

The Coast Guard diverted the 410-foot (125-meter) cargo ship to Dutch Harbor, one of the nation’s busiest fishing ports located in Unalaska, an Aleutian Islands community about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Arriving Friday, Genius Star XI was kept 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from shore to mitigate the risks of toxic gases produced by the fire to the community and environment while responders worked to extinguish the flames, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Mike Salerno said in an email to The Associated Press.

There have been no oil leaks associated with the fire, according to the ship’s owners, Wisdom Marine Group.

National News

Associated Press

Surfer dies after shark “encounter” in Hawaii

PAIA, Hawaii (AP) — A surfer in Hawaii has died after being injured in a shark encounter off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department. Authorities stopped short of calling the event an attack and didn’t describe the man’s injuries. Ocean Safety Officers grabbed and transported the man by jet ski to shore, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime at a gas station and approaching the two suspects, officials said. The police sergeant, Philip Dale Nix, was a 23-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department, according to a Sunday news release from the agency. Three […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., listens during a confirmation hearing of Jared Bernstein to be t...

Associated Press

Sen. Fetterman says he thought news about his depression treatment would end his political career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Fetterman acknowledges having “dark conversations” about harming himself before he hit “the emergency brake” and sought treatment for depression. He remembers thinking about his three school-age kids. “I can’t be a blueprint for my children. I can’t let them be left alone or not to understand why he would have […]

8 hours ago

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outsid...

Associated Press

American democracy has overcome big stress tests since the 2020 election. More challenges are ahead

Over the past three years, the world’s oldest democracy has been tested in ways not seen in decades. A sitting president tried to overturn an election and his supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the winner from taking power. Supporters of that attack launched a campaign against local election offices, chasing out veteran administrators and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said. The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on 2024

Revelers across Asia celebrated the countdown to midnight on New Year’s Eve with fireworks and brightly lit signs — offering a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe’s ongoing conflicts raised security concerns and let to muted or even cancelled festivities. As the clock struck midnight in Australia, more than 1 million […]

16 hours ago

Lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning