Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Brother of powerful Colombian senator pleads guilty in New York to narcotics smuggling charge

Jan 2, 2024, 12:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


New York (AP) — The brother of a powerful leftist senator in Colombia pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal narcotics charges as part of a sting in which he offered to introduce U.S. drug informants to dissident guerrillas who could help smuggle huge quantities of cocaine to New York.

Álvaro Córdoba, dressed in prison garb, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to a single count of conspiring to send 500 grams or more of cocaine into the U.S. He will be sentenced to a mandatory five years and prison but could also face more than two decades behind bars. His plea does not contain any promise to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I knew that the cocaine would end up in the United States and I knew what I was doing was wrong,” Córdoba, who will be sentenced in April, told Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Córdoba, 64, was arrested in Medellin, Colombia, in 2022 and extradited to the U.S. almost a year ago by President Gustavo Petro, who was elected with the support of Córdoba’s sister, Sen. Piedad Córdoba. The case was something of a minefield for Petro, given his historic ties to the left as a former rebel himself and his newfound role as commander in chief of security forces that have long served as the U.S.’s caretaker in fighting narcotics smuggling in the South American nation.

For decades, Piedad Córdoba has been a harsh U.S. critic in deeply conservative Colombia who promoted peace with rebel groups, closer ties to Venezuela’s socialist government and more support for traditionally overlooked Afro-Colombian communities.

While prosecutors have not accused the senator of any involvement in the drug conspiracy, her brother’s court-appointed attorney, John Zach, suggested in an October hearing that agents for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration instructed informants to target the politician. And the senator herself likened the sting against her and her brother to the manhunt decades ago that brought down Medellin cartel boss Pablo Escobar.

But her complaints of “political persecution” fell on deaf ears, with Petro signing off on Córdoba’s extradition shortly after he was elected. Petro’s decision was taken as a hopeful sign in Washington, which has relied on Colombia’s support for more than two decades to limit the supply of cocaine entering the U.S. More recently, however, Petro has lambasted the U.S.-led war on drugs.

Zach declined to comment. The Associated Press sent an email requesting comment to Sen. Córdoba.

Although much of the U.S. case against Córdoba remains sealed, Colombian court records from his attempt to block extradition show that a DEA confidential source approached Córdoba saying that he was looking for protection inside Colombia to smuggle as much as 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of cocaine per month through Mexico to New York.

Córdoba then put the source in touch with an associate who said he had a large amount of “chickens” — allegedly a coded reference to cocaine, the Colombia court records show.

Córdoba also allegedly offered to make arrangements for the DEA source to visit a clandestine camp in southern Colombian jungles where 300 guerrillas armed with surface-to-air missiles and other weapons would supply and provide safe passage for the narcotics. The rebel unit was run by a holdout commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, who refused to go along with a 2016 peace deal that Piedad Córdoba helped broker.

Right before Christmas in 2021, Córdoba and an associate allegedly delivered to the confidential source and an undercover Colombian official a 5-kilo (11-pound) sample of cocaine in exchange for $15,000. A few months later, Córdoba was arrested. After being extradited to New York, additional weapons charges against Córdoba were dropped.

___

Goodman reported from Miami. Follow him on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

National News

The Supreme Court is seen amid bare tree branches, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP...

Associated Press

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow border agents to cut razor wire installed by Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues. The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Tuesday, asking the justices to put on hold last month’s appellate ruling in favor […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘Black Panther’ performer Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in NYC crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan early on New Year’s Day has been identified as an actor who has appeared in films such as “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple.” Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Proposed merger of New Mexico, Connecticut energy companies ends; deal valued at more than $4.3B

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials with New Mexico’s largest electric utility said Tuesday that a proposed multibillion-dollar merger with a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola has ended. Under the proposal, Connecticut-based Avangrid would have acquired PNM Resources and its two utilities — Public Service Co. of New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

North Carolina presidential primary candidates have been finalized; a Trump challenge is on appeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s election board finalized on Tuesday the candidates for the state’s March 5 presidential primaries, leaving President Joe Biden as the lone Democrat for the job on ballots and former President Donald Trump among the Republican competitors. The five-member State Board of Elections voted unanimously to stick with the candidate […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Series of small explosions, no injuries reported after 1.7-magnitude quake in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City early Tuesday may have caused a series of small explosions on an island between Manhattan and Queens, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. Gay announced her departure, which came just months into her tenure, […]

2 hours ago

Brother of powerful Colombian senator pleads guilty in New York to narcotics smuggling charge