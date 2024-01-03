Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arizona border crossing with Mexico to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure

Jan 2, 2024, 4:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A border crossing on the most direct route from Phoenix to the nearest beaches will reopen Thursday, authorities said, one month after it closed in response to a large migrant influx.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was also reopening a pedestrian border crossing in San Diego on Thursday and resuming full operations at a bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, and a crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

The moves reflect a drop in illegal crossings from December highs, authorities said. Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner, said last month that crossings had reached “unprecedented” heights, topping 10,000 on several days.

The Lukeville closure on Dec. 4 brought heavy pressure on CBP from Arizona’s top elected officials. While remote, it is used to travel to Puerto Peñasco, or Rocky Point, a resort area on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. Americans also visit the border community of Sonoyta to eat, shop and get dental and medical care.

Cargo rail crossings in the Texas border cities of Eagle Pass and El Paso closed for five days last month in what U.S. authorities said was a response to large numbers of migrants riding freight trains through Mexico to the U.S. border. Businesses complained of major economic losses.

Lukeville and other crossings closed because CBP said it needed to reassign officials to processing migrants.

National News

Associated Press

Elections head in Nevada’s lone swing county resigns, underscoring election turnover in key state

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rapid turnover among election officials in Nevada continued on Tuesday, when the top election official in Nevada’s lone swing county abruptly announced her resignation less than a month before early voting commences for the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary. Washoe County Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez said in her resignation […]

1 hour ago

File - Students make their way through the Sather Gate near Sproul Plaza on the University of Calif...

Associated Press

What to know about changes to this year’s FAFSA application for college students

NEW YORK (AP) — A new version of the federal student aid application known as the FAFSA is available for the 2024-2025 school year, but only on a limited basis as the U.S. Department of Education works on a redesign meant to make it easier to apply. That means the Free Application for Federal Student […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of missing Florida woman found in retention pond after nearly 12 years, volunteer divers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of volunteer divers believe they have found the remains of a woman in a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Walt Disney World, apparently solving a 12-year-old mystery about what happened to her. Divers from Sunshine State Sonar said they believe they found the remains of Sandra Lemire […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial of man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie may be delayed until author’s memoir is published

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s plans to publish a book about a 2022 attempt on his life may delay the trial of his alleged attacker, which is scheduled to begin next week, attorneys said Tuesday. Hadi Matar, the man charged with repeatedly stabbing Rushdie as the author was being introduced for a lecture, is […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Gun rights groups sue Colorado over the state’s ban on ‘ghost guns,’ which lack serial numbers

DENVER (AP) — Gun rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Colorado’s ban on so-called ghost guns — firearms without serial numbers assembled at home or 3D printed that are difficult for law enforcement to trace and allow people to evade background checks. The litigation filed Monday is the latest of several Second Amendment […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man shoots woman and police officers in Hawaii before being killed in New Year’s Day shootout

HONOLULU (AP) — A man in Hawaii shot and wounded a woman, stole a car at gunpoint and was later killed in a shootout with police that left two officers wounded, authorities said. Police began searching for the man Monday, on New Year’s Day, after a woman said he shot her, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur […]

4 hours ago

Arizona border crossing with Mexico to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure