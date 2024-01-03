Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah, the first state to grant him access

Jan 2, 2024, 9:17 PM

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Nov...

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Nov. 14, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah, election officials say, marking the first state where the independent candidate and prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist has qualified.

Kennedy has met the 1,000-signature requirement needed to qualify for the Utah ballot and can officially file to run as a presidential candidate in the state before a March 5 deadline, state Elections Director Ryan Cowley said.

Utah is the first state where Kennedy’s campaign submitted signatures and qualified for ballot access, campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear said. She did not indicate which day he would file for candidacy.

A scion of one of the nation’s most famous Democratic dynasties, the longtime environmental lawyer veered from the party last fall and announced his independent bid for the White House. He is a son of former senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of Democratic President John F. Kennedy.

The candidate rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for his embrace of public health conspiracy theories and has a loyal following of people who reject the scientific consensus that vaccines are safe and effective.

His success at gaining ballot access in Utah reignites questions of whether the independent could play spoiler for the eventual Democratic and Republican nominees. While it’s unlikely that an independent or a third-party candidate would win the presidency, they could siphon support from the major candidates in a way that tips the scales.

Allies of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the likely nominees for their respective parties, have questioned whether Kennedy could be a spoiler for their candidate. Both Biden and Trump are unpopular among voters, increasing the likelihood that third-party support could play a deciding role in 2024.

In an increasingly polarized political climate, Kennedy is playing the middle, aligning with influential people on the far-right while touting his background as an environmentalist. It’s not yet clear in how many states he will qualify for ballot access. Each state sets its own requirements, and the process for collecting signatures and navigating legal hurdles can be costly for candidates not backed by the major parties.

An organization that Kennedy founded, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.

National News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in his office i...

Associated Press

In 2024, Shapiro faces calls for billions for schools, a presidential election and wary lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In 2024, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro could face a more complicated sophomore year in charge of Pennsylvania after his first year brought a highway collapse, a budget stalemate and friction with allies and adversaries as he navigated the battleground state’s political divides. He is under pressure to respond to a court […]

3 hours ago

Noelia Sanchez, center, and her mother Aurora Sandoval make tamales together at the family home Tue...

Associated Press

Trump’s vows to deport millions are undercut by his White House record and one family’s story

Noelia Sanchez was born in the rolling farmlands of southwest Missouri, where her Mexican parents worked as seasonal farmworkers in the 1950s. When she was 1, Noelia and her mother, Aurora, who had no work documents, were rounded up with dozens of other immigrants in a Texas town near the border. The U.S.-born child and […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a news conference on the Minnesota economic and budget for...

Associated Press

State tax cutting trend faces headwinds from declining revenues and tighter budgets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Income, sales, property and gas taxes: Almost every U.S. state cut at least one such broad-based tax as budget surpluses soared over the past three years. Some states made permanent tax reductions. Others passed one-time rebates or temporary suspensions. One way or another, whether red or blue, all states save […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2...

Associated Press

Several Midwestern cities are going to be counted again like it’s 2020

Four years after the last census, almost a dozen small communities in the Midwest are going to be counted again in hopes of getting a new grocery store or more state funding to build roads, fire stations and parks. Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

10-year-old California boy held on suspicion of shooting another child with his father’s gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old Northern California boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting to death another child with his father’s gun, authorities said. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies answered a shooting report at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Foothill Farms, an unincorporated Sacramento suburb. In a parking lot, they found a 10-year-old […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found competent to stand trial for alleged $15 million client thefts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been found competent to stand trial on charges that he stole more than $15 million from his clients. A federal judge filed a notice of the brief order Tuesday under seal. Lawyers for both sides were given five days to identify any information […]

7 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah, the first state to grant him access