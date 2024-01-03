Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

In 2024, Shapiro faces calls for billions for schools, a presidential election and wary lawmakers

Jan 2, 2024, 10:02 PM

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in his office i...

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in his office in the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Shapiro could face a more difficult 2024 in his sophomore year in charge of Pennsylvania after his first year brought a highway collapse, a train derailment, a budget stalemate, and fallout with allies and adversaries as he navigated political divisions in a premier battleground state. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In 2024, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro could face a more complicated sophomore year in charge of Pennsylvania after his first year brought a highway collapse, a budget stalemate and friction with allies and adversaries as he navigated the battleground state’s political divides.

He is under pressure to respond to a court ruling that Pennsylvania’s system of public school funding unconstitutionally discriminates against poorer districts.

His administration must also oversee a presidential election that, four years ago, was marred by a barrage of right-wing conspiracy theories, Donald Trump-allied efforts in court to overturn it and threats against election administrators.

And Shapiro, viewed nationally as a rising political star, must navigate the nation’s only politically divided legislature in which allies and adversaries alike are wary of him.

In his first year in office, Shapiro showed himself to be a low-key operator who took a hands-off approach in the statehouse and attempted to avoid political fights he might not win.

He often emphasized the need to gain approval from both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate, and focused more on what his administration accomplished — what he called a “get stuff done” administration — rather than farther-reaching agenda items that are stuck in partisan stalemate.

In 2024, Shapiro will have little runway to show how he’ll handle calls from public school advocates to propose billions of new dollars for the poorest public schools.

“I’m very mindful of the Commonwealth Court decision and that we need to have more equity in our system. I’m also very mindful that someone has to pay for that,” Shapiro told The Associated Press in a recent interview in his office.

A compromise deal may require Democrats to accept something they just defeated: a new $100 million taxpayer-paid voucher program to subsidize tuition at private and religious schools.

Republican lawmakers are wary of ramping up public-school spending by billions of dollars. But they are in step with Shapiro in pushing for a voucher program — a position that made Shapiro unique among Democratic governors in the U.S.

In the fall, Shapiro’s administration will be nationally watched for how it runs the presidential election, when Pennsylvania is yet again expected to be pivotal to the White House stakes.

The state remains in Trump’s crosshairs after he and Republican allies tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory there and Trump declared that “ bad things ” happen in Philadelphia.

Last month in Iowa, Trump told supporters to “guard the vote” and to “go into” Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta to “watch those votes when they come in.”

Shapiro — who as attorney general played a central role in defending Pennsylvania’s 2020 election against Republican efforts in court to overturn it — said administration officials have been meeting for months.

They are preparing on legal, law enforcement and election administration fronts “to administer an election that everyone, regardless of your choice of candidate, can have faith in,” Shapiro told AP. “That is one of our most serious responsibilities.”

The election is likely to be close.

Complicating it is a state law that prohibits counties from processing mail-in ballots before Election Day — raising the specter of another drawn-out count in Pennsylvania like the one in 2020 that gave a window to Trump-inspired conspiracy theories and false claims.

Nearly every other state allows mail-in ballots to be processed before Election Day. In Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers have refused to allow it without attaching other election-related changes that Democrats oppose.

For his part, Shapiro’s administration ably responded to the collapse of a critical section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and the derailment of tanker cars carrying toxic chemicals just over the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border.

Still, getting deals in the statehouse wasn’t necessarily Shapiro’s strong suit.

A budget deal Shapiro struck with Republican lawmakers ran into solid opposition from Democrats. Shapiro then angered Republicans when he backed off it, precipitating a stalemate over spending that normally gets done in June.

Lawmakers and Shapiro last month wrapped up the last loose ends by greatly expanding subsidies for child care and private schools, among other things.

But Shapiro’s hands-off approach in the statehouse drew complaints from both sides. Shapiro chalks up such complaints to finger-pointing over partisan food fights.

“I don’t run the Legislature, right?” Shapiro told reporters at a news conference last month. “I mean, we are separate branches of this government. … Our Legislature has to figure out how to show up to work and then they’ve got to figure out how to work together.”

He will enter 2024 as the only governor in the U.S. with a politically divided Legislature after a Democratic victory in Virginia’s House.

Even so, for Shapiro, it may be a benefit: House Democrats block Republican bills that Shapiro might otherwise veto, while Senate Republicans block Democratic bills that are too progressive for Shapiro’s political instincts.

Shapiro brushes off that suggestion.

“I’m kind of dealing with the cards I’ve been dealt,” Shapiro told the AP. “I’ve just really focused on finding those areas where I can find common ground between the two leaders, right, in the Senate and the House, and see where we can find those points of intersection that allow me to put something forward that we can accomplish.”

___

Follow Marc Levy at http://twitter.com/timelywriter.

National News

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Nov...

Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah, the first state to grant him access

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah, election officials say, marking the first state where the independent candidate and prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist has qualified. Kennedy has met the 1,000-signature requirement needed to qualify for the Utah ballot and can […]

4 hours ago

Noelia Sanchez, center, and her mother Aurora Sandoval make tamales together at the family home Tue...

Associated Press

Trump’s vows to deport millions are undercut by his White House record and one family’s story

Noelia Sanchez was born in the rolling farmlands of southwest Missouri, where her Mexican parents worked as seasonal farmworkers in the 1950s. When she was 1, Noelia and her mother, Aurora, who had no work documents, were rounded up with dozens of other immigrants in a Texas town near the border. The U.S.-born child and […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a news conference on the Minnesota economic and budget for...

Associated Press

State tax cutting trend faces headwinds from declining revenues and tighter budgets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Income, sales, property and gas taxes: Almost every U.S. state cut at least one such broad-based tax as budget surpluses soared over the past three years. Some states made permanent tax reductions. Others passed one-time rebates or temporary suspensions. One way or another, whether red or blue, all states save […]

4 hours ago

FILE - The briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2...

Associated Press

Several Midwestern cities are going to be counted again like it’s 2020

Four years after the last census, almost a dozen small communities in the Midwest are going to be counted again in hopes of getting a new grocery store or more state funding to build roads, fire stations and parks. Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

10-year-old California boy held on suspicion of shooting another child with his father’s gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old Northern California boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting to death another child with his father’s gun, authorities said. Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies answered a shooting report at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Foothill Farms, an unincorporated Sacramento suburb. In a parking lot, they found a 10-year-old […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found competent to stand trial for alleged $15 million client thefts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been found competent to stand trial on charges that he stole more than $15 million from his clients. A federal judge filed a notice of the brief order Tuesday under seal. Lawyers for both sides were given five days to identify any information […]

7 hours ago

In 2024, Shapiro faces calls for billions for schools, a presidential election and wary lawmakers