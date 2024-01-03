Close
Video shows base jumpers’ daring dive off Seattle skyscraper

Jan 3, 2024, 6:40 AM | Updated: 8:59 am

Seattle base jumper...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


SEATTLE — Police are investigating a daring — and illegal — base jump off a building near Downtown Seattle.

A video shows two men jumping off a high-rise building in the First Hill neighborhood in the area of Eighth Avenue and Columbia Street.

The men jumped from what could be a balcony or rooftop plaza, their parachutes deployed, and then they drifted down to what appears to be a parking lot.

If the jump had been from a different location or the weather conditions had changed, they may have landed in a road or even on I-5.

Tuesday’s base jump was not the first time there have been daredevil stunts in Seattle.

In 2013, a man climbed off-limit areas of the Space Needle, the Seattle Great Wheel, the King Street Station clock, and what was then known as CenturyLink Field, which is now Lumen Field.

That person also posted their exploits on social media.

