Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot, and a suspect is in custody, state police say

Jan 3, 2024, 8:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect is in custody, said Arkansas State Police, who provided little additional details on the shooting.

State police on Tuesday night said it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred at 4:30 p.m. A news conference was expected later on the shooting, police said Tuesday night.

Police did not identify the deputy or the suspect, or say where in the north Arkansas county the shooting occurred.

A Stone County deputy died in a shooting in 2019 in Leslie, about 77 miles (124 kilometers) north of Little Rock, when responding to a domestic welfare check. The suspect in the shooting was also fatally shot.

National News

A worker handles labels at an Amazon same-day delivery shipping center in Woodland Park, N.J., on D...

Associated Press

US job openings fell slightly in November but remain high by historic standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted 8.8 million jobs openings in November, down slightly from October and fewest since March 2021. But demand for workers remains strong by historical standards despite higher interest rates. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of job vacancies dipped from 8.9 million in October. It also […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Four children killed in a fire at a multifamily home in Connecticut

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Four children died Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a two-family home in the northeastern Connecticut town of Somers. The children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where 11 people lived, fire and town officials said. The fire broke out at about 10:30 […]

2 hours ago

Lex, a Lancashire heeler, sits at attention, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Morristown, N.J. The Lancash...

Associated Press

Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s small in stature, big on activity and known for a “smile,” and it’s ready to compete with 200 other dog breeds. Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands […]

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Biden will start the year at sites of national trauma to warn about dire stakes of the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners — seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street slips again as several big data reports loom

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Wednesday ahead of some potentially market-moving reports coming later in the day. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in early trading, though still within 2% of its record set exactly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141 points, or 0.4%, as of 9:35 […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Honoring victim...

Associated Press

Gun restriction bills on tap in Maine Legislature after state’s deadliest mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Honoring victims, survivors and first responders following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is the first order of business for lawmakers returning to work Wednesday at the state House. The Lewiston shooting tribute was expected to set the tone for a session that will include several gun safety proposals, including […]

10 hours ago

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot, and a suspect is in custody, state police say