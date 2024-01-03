Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Multiple state capitols evacuated due to threats, but no dangerous items immediately found

Jan 3, 2024, 9:01 AM

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond t...

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat at the state building in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure was emptied and the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Multiple state capitols received threats Wednesday morning that led to evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of dangerous items was immediately found.

The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated their capitols. Lawmakers in Kentucky and Mississippi have begun meeting in legislative sessions.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Capitol was evacuated while state police investigated a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. He said everyone was safe and officials were aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country. The threat was received as Kentucky lawmakers were meeting in the Capitol annex for ethics training.

Public safety officials locked down the Mississippi Capitol Wednesday morning following a bomb threat on the second day of the legislative session. The state Senate delayed its morning meeting after the building was evacuated. Bomb-sniffing dogs circled the building.

Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, said the Capitol was evacuated and searched but that nothing was found.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” Martin said.

National News

Associated Press

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge agreed Wednesday that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests that Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing. Washington County […]

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat

Michigan state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet on Wednesday became the fifth candidate to enter a competitive race for a U.S. House seat that Democrats are being forced to defend without an incumbent because of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s retirement this year. Defending the seat could be vital for Democrats in a year in which they […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

A hiker is rescued after falling down an Adirondack mountain peak on a wet, wintry night

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit. “I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds (70 kph) up there,” veteran hiker […]

1 hour ago

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Officials saw inflation cooling but were cautious about timing of rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s policymakers concluded last month that inflationary pressures were easing and that the job market was cooling. In response, the officials chose to leave their key interest rate unchanged for the third straight time and signaled that they expected to cut rates three times in 2024. According to the minutes […]

1 hour ago

Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Gran...

Associated Press

Speaker Johnson leads House GOP on a trip to a Texas border city as Ukraine aid hangs in the balance

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is leading about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit Wednesday to the Mexican border as they demand hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Joe Biden’s emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine. The trip to Eagle Pass, Texas, comes as Senate negotiators […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey governor seeks to reassure Muslims after shooting of imam outside Newark mosque

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey imam was shot and critically wounded Wednesday outside a mosque as officers worked to identify and arrest the shooter. It was unclear what motivated the shooting, but the governor promised to do what’s possible to protect houses of worship. The cleric was shot after 6 a.m. outside the […]

3 hours ago

Multiple state capitols evacuated due to threats, but no dangerous items immediately found