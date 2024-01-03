Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

KOMO’s ‘Queen of the Soaps,’ Cindi Rinehart passes away

Jan 3, 2024, 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

cindi rinehart...

In the pictures are Cindi, Elisa Jaffe, and Kent Phillips. The three were the hosts of KOMO-TV's "Northwest Afternoon." (Photo from Elisa Jaffe)

(Photo from Elisa Jaffe)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

She was known for decades in Seattle as “The Queen of the Soaps,” now Cindi Rinehart, a longtime talent on KOMO TV’s “Northwest Afternoon,” passed away Tuesday morning.

A post on “X” from her former co-host Elisa Jaffe reads: “It is very difficult to share that one of the most ‘alive’ people I’ve ever met is no longer with us. Cindi Rinehart passed away peacefully after a brief battle with esophageal and lung cancer.”

More news: Sara Nelson named Seattle City Council president; 5 new members sworn in

Her husband was getting ready to bring her home from the hospital to begin hospice care when she died.

Rinehart was the only personality on “Northwest Afternoon” with the show from the beginning. It aired from 1984 to 2008.

Her popular segment mostly focused on the latest happenings in daytime dramas. She would take calls from viewers who wanted to know what was coming up for some of the stars in their favorite soaps.

Rinehart’s segments also featured in-studio interviews with popular actors and actresses, telephone interviews, and a couple of times, Cindi flew to Los Angeles for cameo appearances on the soaps themselves.

Everyone who worked at KOMO during Rinehart’s tenure has a story about her. KIRO Newsradio News Director Charlie Harger knew her professionally during his years at her station, calling her “a force of nature.”

“Cindi was hilarious,” writes Harger. “She’d always have a joke to tell off-air, and there was always something mischievous about her. She always asked about us and our lives off-air. She lived a full, wonderful life, and as someone who grew up watching her, I’m heartbroken.”

Even as Rinehart recovered from a heart attack in 2021, she maintained her flirtatious nature and sense of humor.

In a post shared by South Kitsap Fire & Rescue that year, Rinehart described what it was like after her husband Jimmy Brooks called the paramedics to save her: “These handsome men carried me on a stretcher through the snow,” said Rinehart. “I felt like Snow White.”

Jimmy and Cindi were married for 32 years.

No plans for a memorial have yet been announced.

MyNorthwest News

...

Steve Coogan

Watch: John Curley pays tribute to the late Dori Monson

KIRO Newsradio afternoon host John Curley paid tribute to his late colleague and friend during "The John Curley and Shari Elliker Show" last month.

19 minutes ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Puyallup couple raising funds after Japan earthquakes forced relatives to ‘start over with nothing’

The impact of the devasting earthquakes in Japan can be felt across the globe, including here in the Puget Sound. Trey and Rie Manning of Puyallup said Rie’s parents live in Japan and their home of 50 years on the Noto Peninsula was heavily damaged by the earthquakes.

51 minutes ago

fire tacoma school...

L.B. Gilbert

Fire engulfs vacant middle school in Tacoma

A fire erupted at the vacant Gault Middle School Wednesday morning east of Interstate 5 in Tacoma. The school has been empty since 2009.

4 hours ago

uw huskies...

Micki Gamez

You’re going to have to pull out the big bucks if you are going to see the CFP Championship in person

Seeing the University of Washington Huskies play for the National Championship title could cost upwards of $3,000.

6 hours ago

Seattle base jumper...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Video shows base jumpers’ daring dive off Seattle skyscraper

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a daring — and illegal — base jump off a building near Downtown Seattle. A video shows two men jumping off a high-rise building in the First Hill neighborhood in the area of Eighth Avenue and Columbia Street. The men jumped from what could be a balcony or rooftop plaza, […]

6 hours ago

Nikhil Bagga...

Bill Kaczaraba

If you haven’t heard it, you should. The national anthem at the NHL Winter Classic.

Seattle-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga is 14 years old and took at NHL Winter Classic by storm.

7 hours ago

KOMO’s ‘Queen of the Soaps,’ Cindi Rinehart passes away