JOHN CURLEY AND SHARI ELLIKER

Watch: John Curley pays tribute to the late Dori Monson

Jan 3, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Dec. 31, 2023 marked the one-year anniversary of the sudden death of long-time KIRO Newsradio mid-day host Dori Monson at a Seattle hospital. He was 61.

Broadcasters, politicians, coworkers and friends from across the Seattle area remembered Monson at the time of his death.

“I’m in complete shock at the passing of Dori Monson,” Jason Rantz of “The Jason Rantz Show” on AM 770 KTTH wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. There’s nothing I can say in a tweet — or a book — to adequately describe his impact on our city, our radio stations, and our lives. In addition to inspiring me, he was my friend. I’m going to miss him.

Remembering Dori Monson: Love and support shared on social media

Dori Monson was so kind and so genuine. His dedication to family was an inspiration. His pursuit of broadcast excellence was unmatched. I have lost a friend. Seattle has lost a legend. Rest easy Dori,” KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Transportation Coordinator Chris Sullivan wrote on X after Monson’s death.

John Curley’s recalls his friend Dori Monson

Current KIRO Newsradio afternoon host John Curley paid tribute to his late colleague and friend during his show, “The John Curley and Shari Elliker Show” on Dec. 27.

Curley recalled the day he got a call about his cabin being on fire, which happened to be the day after Monson had a heart attack.

“I’m watching it burn … And, all of a sudden, I had this strange feeling that none of it mattered. Not one bit, because I knew my friend was not well,” Curley said about Monson. “And his girls and his wife, if he didn’t pull through that they would lose someone they loved so much. It really was a weird peace that came over me, like nothing material mattered.”

After recalling the night his cabin burned, Curley recalled how he felt after Monson’s wife called him to let him know Monson has died.

“It took something. But it … gives you something. You then feel the preciousness of life and it seers into you,” Curley said during his show. “Then you try to remember all the times and laughter and advice from Dori. But the gift is someone going is, hopefully, they taught you how to live and then, you take that with you.”

John Curley and Shari Elliker on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
