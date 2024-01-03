Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest

Jan 3, 2024, 12:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge agreed Wednesday that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests that Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing.

Washington County Judge Edward Matney ruled there was probable cause for the murder case against Williams, 43, to move forward. He will continue being held without bond until he is due back in court early next month to enter a plea to the murder and weapons charges he faces. His attorney has declined to discuss the case.

Prosecutors have said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between Williams and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was fatally stabbed on Dec. 10 inside the rectory for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in tiny Fort Calhoun. The one-story home was still wrapped in crime scene tape Wednesday nearly a month after the attack.

The priest’s death came just four months after another seemingly random home invasion killing in the town of 1,100 that is eight miles north of Omaha and shook residents’ confidence in their safety.

Chief Deputy Washington County Attorney Erik Petersen recapped the key evidence against Williams Wednesday that he had mostly outlined in court documents last month. Sheriff’s Deputy Brady Tucker talked about what he saw after he rushed to the home minutes after the priest reported an intruder that Sunday morning, and a detective recounted what the initial investigation showed.

Tucker testified that he found Williams lying crossways on top of Gutgsell, whose face was covered with blood. Williams complied with commands to show his hands and get off the priest, and he was quickly taken into custody.

Though Williams didn’t have a weapon when he was arrested, investigators later found a broken knife with a serrated blade lying in the middle of a blood stain on the floor of Gutgsell’s bedroom.

When Williams was interviewed at the jail hours after the 65-year-old priest died at an Omaha hospital, he bore evidence of the attack. An autopsy confirmed that he died from multiple stab wounds.

“He was wearing ski pants, a coat, tennis shoes and kind of some winter gear,” Detective Greg Corns said. “There was blood on the exterior of the pants, the shoes and the shirt. There’s blood on the bottom of his shoes and some blood spatter on the top of the shoes as well.”

Prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Williams has an extensive criminal history with several felony convictions in other states. But at the time of the killing, he was working in a meatpacking plant in Sioux City, Iowa. It is not clear what brought him to Fort Calhoun.

National News

File - Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 202...

Associated Press

US new vehicle sales rise 12% as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes

DETROIT (AP) — Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12% more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade. Yet sales still haven’t returned to the 17 million rate in the […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

Amateur Missouri investigator, YouTube creator helps break decade-old missing person cold case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decade-old cold case centered on a Navy veteran who disappeared without a trace in rural Missouri is hot again after an amateur sleuth and YouTube creator’s help led police to unidentified human remains. Donnie Erwin, a 59-year-old Camdenton resident, went missing on Dec. 29, 2013, after he went out […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico. The lawsuit draws Texas into another clash over immigration at […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers reconvene for new session that could shape up to be as contentious as the last

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature returned to the Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday for the start of the short 2024 session that could end up as contentious as last year’s historically combative session, with a key lawmaker reviving her efforts to target LGBTQ+ youth. As one of her first acts in the new […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

Associated Press

Trump asks Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot, setting up a high-stakes showdown over whether a constitutional provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” will end his political career.

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Last remaining charge dropped against Virginia elections official

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the last remaining charge against a northern Virginia elections official who had been accused of misconduct related to the 2020 elections. A judge on Monday formally dismissed a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty against Michele White, the former registrar in Prince William County, a suburb outside […]

2 hours ago

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest