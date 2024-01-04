Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Mexico considers setback requirements for oil wells

Jan 3, 2024, 5:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill to ban oil and gas production within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of schools and day care centers across New Mexico is among the first published proposals as the state legislature prepares for a 30-day session that could bring an overhaul to fundamental oil and gas regulations.

Regulators in the No. 2 U.S. state for oil production are considering reforms including setback requirements aimed at protecting children from pollution, amid pressure from environmental advocacy groups to bolster pollution controls and fulfill constitutional obligations to regulate the industry.

Published Wednesday, a bill introduced by Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana of Albuquerque in coordination with environmental advocacy groups would halt approval of new drilling permits within a mile of school facilities, starting in July of this year, and halt most oil and natural gas operations in those zones by 2028.

Gov. Lujan Grisham has directed the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department to consult with a variety of stakeholders and develop its own robust set of proposed reforms to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Act, the state’s fundamental law for regulating production of the two fossil fuels.

A bill from that process will include the establishment of setbacks from schools, hospitals, medical facilities, multifamily housing, single family homes, and water bodies statewide — but a set-back distance has not been determined yet, Lujan Grisham spokesperson Maddy Hayden said in an email Wednesday.

Sariñana, a retired high school math teacher, said her proposal would likely affect about 800 existing wells out of more than 65,000 across the state.

“It’s about our kids. This year it’s about our kids,” she said.

The state and governor are being sued by environmental groups over alleged failures to meet constitutional provisions for protecting against oil and gas pollution. The groups have pointed to buffers around schools, homes and health care facilities as one way the state could meet its obligations. Plaintiffs and other advocates say that limiting the buffer to just a half-mile doesn’t go far enough.

In a letter sent to the state Oil Conservation Division in December, they argued that research shows a setback of at least one mile is necessary to protect public health. As setback distances decrease, they said the likelihood and magnitude of exposure risk for people who live, work, go to school, or frequent places near oil and gas production increases.

“We feel this should be a no-brainer,” Gail Evans, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. She represents the plaintiffs in the constitutional case.

While the State Land Office has imposed its own buffer around schools, Evans and others say the mandate should be expanded beyond state trust land and that it has been failures by the state Legislature to address the issue of contamination and pollution that led to the legal challenge.

The Legislature convenes from Jan. 16 though March 15 to approve an annual budget. Other initiatives can be considered at the discretion of the governor.

Published legislative proposals also include ban on the use of fresh water in fracking and enhance oversight and sanctions for spills by well operators.

National News

Associated Press

Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Vegas courtroom scene captured on video

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defense table and the judge’s bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said. In a violent scene captured by courtroom video, Clark County […]

2 minutes ago

File - Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 202...

Associated Press

US new vehicle sales rise 12% as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes

DETROIT (AP) — Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12% more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade. Yet sales still haven’t returned to the 17 million rate in the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Person killed by troopers in shootout on New York State Thruway

HILLBURN, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers killed a person in a shootout on a major highway Wednesday after stopping a vehicle identified in a shooting investigation, authorities said. Two troopers stopped the vehicle on the New York State Thruway, or Interstate 87, in Hillburn near the New Jersey line just before 3 p.m., […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Amateur Missouri investigator, YouTube creator helps break decade-old missing person cold case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decade-old cold case centered on a Navy veteran who disappeared without a trace in rural Missouri is hot again after an amateur sleuth and YouTube creator’s help led police to unidentified human remains. Donnie Erwin, a 59-year-old Camdenton resident, went missing on Dec. 29, 2013, after he went out […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico. The lawsuit draws Texas into another clash over immigration at […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers reconvene for new session that could shape up to be as contentious as the last

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature returned to the Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday for the start of the short 2024 session that could end up as contentious as last year’s historically combative session, with a key lawmaker reviving her efforts to target LGBTQ+ youth. As one of her first acts in the new […]

3 hours ago

New Mexico considers setback requirements for oil wells