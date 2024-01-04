Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight to make first court appearance

Jan 3, 2024, 9:04 PM

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, ...

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, July 20, 2009. A former Delta Airlines pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is will make his first court appearance in Utah, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain who wanted to divert a flight to get medical attention for a passenger was set to make his first federal court appearance Thursday.

Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted by a grand jury Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew during a trip from Atlanta to Salt Lake City in August 2022.

Dunn, who was the first officer, or co-pilot, threatened to shoot the captain during a heated argument in the cockpit over whether to change course to accommodate a passenger’s medical issue.

The captain had proposed diverting to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger’s condition worsened, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges in court documents. Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain, whom he accused of “going crazy,” the documents state. Dunn could face up to 20 years in prison.

The 42-year-old pilot from Rapid City, North Dakota, had been authorized by the Transportation Security Administration to carry a firearm on board for security. The TSA has since revoked that authority, and Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline.

Dunn is an Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel who was relieved of his command for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

National News

Associated Press

Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards. Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft’s Windows operating system will have a special “Copilot key” that launches the software giant’s AI chatbot. Getting third-party […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 men charged in shooting death of Oakland officer answering a burglary call at a marijuana business

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men were charged with murder Wednesday in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana business, authorities said. Charges were filed against Mark Sanders, 27, of Tracy, and Allen Starr Brown, 28, of Chico. The two remained jailed Wednesday night. […]

1 hour ago

David Rasavong stands by a mural depicting his family's journey from Laos to San Francisco and then...

Associated Press

California restaurant’s comeback shows how outdated, false Asian stereotype of dog-eating persists

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — David Rasavong’s cultural pride is evident all throughout his restaurant. It’s on the wall of family portraits and where a stunning mural depicts his family’s journey from Laos to California. It’s on the menu filled with Lao and Thai dishes like the crispy coconut rice salad of Nam Khao and the […]

3 hours ago

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, left...

Associated Press

One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will spend Saturday’s third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the campaign trail in Iowa, holding two rallies in his bid to win back the White House. That is set to come a day after President Joe Biden visits a site near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where George […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon police confirm investigation into medication theft amid report hospital patients died

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of medication prescribed to patients at a southern Oregon hospital, police and state medical officials confirmed Wednesday, following a local news report that two people died and others were sickened after a nurse replaced fentanyl intravenous drips with tap water. Officials at Asante Rogue Regional Medical […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

US calls for urgent UN action on attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States called on the U.N. Security Council Wednesday to take urgent action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels for attacking ships in the key Red Sea trade route and warned their longtime financier Iran that it has a choice to make about continuing to provide support to the rebels. U.S. deputy […]

7 hours ago

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight to make first court appearance