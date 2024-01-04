Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards

Jan 4, 2024, 8:35 AM | Updated: 10:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award.

The honors, announced Thursday at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, are often used in advertising by automakers. About 50 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada tested and rated the vehicles based on how much they set new benchmarks for their segment of the automobile market.

All of the SUV finalists this year have electric versions including the electrified GV70 small SUV from Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, and the Hyundai Kona and Kona EV.

In addition to the Prius and its plug-in version called the Prius Prime, car finalists included Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV and the redesigned Honda Accord midsize sedan.

Truck finalists included General Motors’ redesigned Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup and the Chevy Silverado EV pickup.

The winners were picked from an initial list of 52 eligible cars, trucks and SUVs and narrowed to 25 in September. Finalists were announced in November.

Electric vehicles made up more than half of the finalists, showing the impact the new technology is having on the U.S. automobile market.

Lifestyle

David Rasavong stands by a mural depicting his family's journey from Laos to San Francisco and then...

Associated Press

California restaurant’s comeback shows how outdated, false Asian stereotype of dog-eating persists

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — David Rasavong’s cultural pride is evident all throughout his restaurant. It’s on the wall of family portraits and where a stunning mural depicts his family’s journey from Laos to California. It’s on the menu filled with Lao and Thai dishes like the crispy coconut rice salad of Nam Khao and the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

A hiker is rescued after falling down an Adirondack mountain peak on a wet, wintry night

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit. “I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds (70 kph) up there,” veteran hiker […]

23 hours ago

Lex, a Lancashire heeler, sits at attention, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Morristown, N.J. The Lancash...

Associated Press

Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s small in stature, big on activity and known for a “smile,” and it’s ready to compete with 200 other dog breeds. Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands […]

1 day ago

FILE - The briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2...

Associated Press

Several Midwestern cities are going to be counted again like it’s 2020

Four years after the last census, almost a dozen small communities in the Midwest are going to be counted again in hopes of getting a new grocery store or more state funding to build roads, fire stations and parks. Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

New York City evicts vendors from Brooklyn Bridge, ending a bustling tourist market to ease crowding

NEW YORK (AP) — Scores of sellers who once peddled cheap souvenirs to tourists atop the Brooklyn Bridge were evicted Wednesday under a new city rule that prohibits vending on the famed crossing. The ban is aimed at easing congestion on the bridge’s heavily-trafficked pedestrian walkway, which has seen a spike in both visitors and […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year’s Day

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Michigan has won an $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992. The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1. Final ticket sales pushed […]

2 days ago

Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards