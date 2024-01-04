Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New bridge connecting Detroit to Canada won’t open until fall 2025

Jan 4, 2024, 9:58 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won’t open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated, officials said Thursday.

Officials cited construction disruptions in the U.S. and Canada related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, named for a Canadian who played hockey for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, began in 2018 and was last scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The target now is September 2025, though the bridge deck should be finished this year.

“Our project team is pleased that the impact to the construction schedule is limited to only 10 months beyond the original contracted completion date,” said Charl van Niekerk, chief executive of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The project carries a price tag of CA$6.4 billion ($4.79 billion), up from CA$5.7 billion ($4.27 billion).

The Howe bridge will join the privately owned Ambassador Bridge as the second span connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The Ambassador Bridge is considered the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. It plays an especially important role in auto manufacturing.

National News

Associated Press

New York City suing charter bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas

New York (AP) — New York City is suing more than a dozen charter bus companies for their role in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s operation to send tens of thousands of migrants to urban areas. The lawsuit claims the 17 bus companies “knowingly implemented” Abbott’s busing plan in violation of a New York law that […]

7 minutes ago

Christine Buhl, a forest health specialist for the Oregon Department of Forestry, uses an increment...

Associated Press

A judge in Oregon refuses to dismiss a 2015 climate lawsuit filed by youth

U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken said the parties “do not disagree that the climate crisis threatens our ability to survive on planet Earth. This catastrophe is the great emergency of our time and compels urgent action.”

24 minutes ago

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's faci...

Associated Press

Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended. It’s part of a NASA-supported effort to kick-start commercial […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US says Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is seeking Iranian missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish supplies for its war with Ukraine, the White House said Thursday. Recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers […]

3 hours ago

Image: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a phot...

Associated Press

Unsealed documents show again how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections

Newly released court documents describing Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenagers provide a reminder of how he leveraged connections to recruit his victims.

3 hours ago

FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Associated Pre...

DAVID B. CARUSO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dozens more Jeffrey Epstein documents are now public

Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier.

4 hours ago

New bridge connecting Detroit to Canada won’t open until fall 2025