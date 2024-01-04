Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP

A judge in Oregon refuses to dismiss a 2015 climate lawsuit filed by youth

Jan 4, 2024, 1:03 PM

Christine Buhl, a forest health specialist for the Oregon Department of Forestry, uses an increment...

Christine Buhl, a forest health specialist for the Oregon Department of Forestry, uses an increment borer to core a dead western red cedar at Magness Memorial Tree Farm in Sherwood, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Iconic red cedars — known as the "Tree of Life' — and other tree species in the Pacific Northwest have been dying because of climate-induced drought, researchers say. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A judge in Oregon has rejected a U.S. Department of Justice request to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit brought by young people that alleges the federal government knew the dangers posed by carbon pollution but that it has continued through policies and subsidies to support the fossil fuel industry.

U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken said the parties “do not disagree that the climate crisis threatens our ability to survive on planet Earth. This catastrophe is the great emergency of our time and compels urgent action.”

“While facts remain to be proved, lawsuits like this highlight young people’s despair with the drawn-out pace of the unhurried, inchmeal, bureaucratic response to our most dire emergency,” she wrote in her decision late last week.

In a statement, Julia Olson, an attorney with the group Our Children’s Trust representing the plaintiffs, said she expects a trial in the case later this year.

In a similar lawsuit in Montana, a judge last year ruled the Montana Environmental Policy Act violates the plaintiffs’ state constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The 1971 law requires state agencies to consider the potential environmental impacts of proposed projects and take public input before issuing permits. The state’s attorney general has appealed that decision.

The plaintiffs in the Oregon case argued the government has violated young people’s constitutional rights to life, liberty and property.

AP

FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 30, 2008. The Associated Pre...

DAVID B. CARUSO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dozens more Jeffrey Epstein documents are now public

Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier.

3 hours ago

PERRY, IOWA - JANUARY 04: Police respond to a school shooting at the Perry Middle School and High S...

Associated Press

Multiple people shot at Iowa high school, suspect dead

Police in Perry, Iowa, say multiple people were shot at the city’s high school Thursday, early on students’ first day back in classes after their annual winter break.

3 hours ago

BRAZIL - 2023/09/26: In this photo illustration, the Microsoft Bing logo is displayed on a laptop s...

Associated Press

Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards.

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

Associated Press

Trump asks Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot, setting up a high-stakes showdown over whether a constitutional provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” will end his political career.

22 hours ago

FILE - City of Bellevue Forest Management Program Supervisor Rick Bailey stands among dozens of juv...

Nathan Gilles, Columbia Insight

As tree species face decline, ‘assisted migration’ gains popularity in PNW

As native trees in the Pacific Northwest die off due to climate changes, the U.S. Forest Service, Portland, Oregon and citizen groups around Puget Sound are turning to a deceptively simple climate adaptation strategy called “assisted migration.”

1 day ago

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New ...

Associated Press

The New York Times sues Microsoft for using its stories to train AI

The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.

8 days ago

A judge in Oregon refuses to dismiss a 2015 climate lawsuit filed by youth