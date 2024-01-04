Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Eli Lilly starts website to connect patients with new obesity treatment, Zepbound, other drugs

Jan 4, 2024, 2:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Eli Lilly has launched a unique website to connect U.S. patients seeking obesity treatment to doctors, dieticians and its new weight-loss drug, Zepbound.

The drugmaker said Thursday it will use the site, called LillyDirect, to pair visitors with third-party mail-order pharmacies for prescriptions and to care providers through a virtual medical weight-loss clinic.

The site also offers a directory for in-person care and help with insulins and migraine treatments.

Lilly says the doctors connected through the website are independent and not paid to promote its products, and the drugmaker also isn’t paid to send referrals to them.

In November, U.S. regulators approved Zepbound, a version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro, to be used as a weight-loss treatment. The drug joins Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in a hot field for care, chronic weight management.

At least 100 million adults are considered obese in the United States.

Indianapolis-based Lilly started its site to eliminate some of the complexity in the U.S. health care system that people face when they manage a chronic disease, Lilly CEO David Ricks said in a statement.

Drugmakers frequently offer coupons for their drugs or other help getting prescriptions, said Caitlin Donovan, a senior director for the non-profit Patient Advocate Foundation, which helps patients deal with serious or chronic health problems.

Pairing that prescription help with access to doctors in one location is unique, she added.

“Anything that’s going to streamline any type of process is good because we have the least streamlined healthcare system in the world,” Donovan said.

Telemedicine grew popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more companies have started offering virtual help directly to consumers for specific conditions, often through subscription plans. This trend has drawn concern from some doctors who see it simply as a push to sell more drugs.

Lilly says the care providers available through LillyDirect will use their own judgement in deciding treatment, and that may not include medication use.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award. The honors, announced Thursday at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, are often […]

6 hours ago

David Rasavong stands by a mural depicting his family's journey from Laos to San Francisco and then...

Associated Press

California restaurant’s comeback shows how outdated, false Asian stereotype of dog-eating persists

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — David Rasavong’s cultural pride is evident all throughout his restaurant. It’s on the wall of family portraits and where a stunning mural depicts his family’s journey from Laos to California. It’s on the menu filled with Lao and Thai dishes like the crispy coconut rice salad of Nam Khao and the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A hiker is rescued after falling down an Adirondack mountain peak on a wet, wintry night

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit. “I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds (70 kph) up there,” veteran hiker […]

1 day ago

Lex, a Lancashire heeler, sits at attention, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Morristown, N.J. The Lancash...

Associated Press

Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s small in stature, big on activity and known for a “smile,” and it’s ready to compete with 200 other dog breeds. Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands […]

1 day ago

FILE - The briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2...

Associated Press

Several Midwestern cities are going to be counted again like it’s 2020

Four years after the last census, almost a dozen small communities in the Midwest are going to be counted again in hopes of getting a new grocery store or more state funding to build roads, fire stations and parks. Eleven small cities in Illinois and Iowa are the only municipalities so far to have signed […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

New York City evicts vendors from Brooklyn Bridge, ending a bustling tourist market to ease crowding

NEW YORK (AP) — Scores of sellers who once peddled cheap souvenirs to tourists atop the Brooklyn Bridge were evicted Wednesday under a new city rule that prohibits vending on the famed crossing. The ban is aimed at easing congestion on the bridge’s heavily-trafficked pedestrian walkway, which has seen a spike in both visitors and […]

2 days ago

Eli Lilly starts website to connect patients with new obesity treatment, Zepbound, other drugs