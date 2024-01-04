Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

Jan 4, 2024, 2:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said.

A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station on Manhattan’s Upper West Side when they sideswiped each other at about 3 p.m., police said at the scene. A “derailment” happens when at least one wheel of a train leaves the track.

About 300 people were evacuated from the passenger train that derailed, and firefighters also evacuated a few hundred people from a third train that wasn’t involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.

The collision caused major disruptions to the 1, 2 and 3 lines during the afternoon rush hour. The MTA said there was no service on those lines in most of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The MTA said there had been a derailment, but did not confirm the cause.

The NYPD said seven passengers and one crew member were taken to hospitals. At least 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene, including police, fire and MTA responders.

National News

Associated Press

California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have decided to only charge the father of a 10-year-old boy in connection with the death of a child the boy allegedly shot. The decision on charges in the fatal shooting Saturday outside Sacramento was announced during the father’s court appearance Wednesday. In an email Thursday to The […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge denies change of venue motion in rape trial of man also accused of Memphis teacher’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a schoolteacher will have his fate decided by a Memphis-area jury when he goes to trial in the sexual assault case, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Wednesday denied […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

A transgender candidate in Ohio was disqualified from the state ballot for omitting her former name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Despite receiving enough signatures to appear on the ballot, a transgender woman has been disqualified from an Ohio House race because she omitted her previous name, raising concern that other transgender candidates nationwide may face similar barriers. Vanessa Joy of was one of four transgender candidates running for state office in […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN somber economic forecast cites conflicts, sluggish trade, high interest and climate disasters

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations issued a somber global economic forecast for 2024 on Thursday, pointing to challenges from escalating conflicts, sluggish global trade, persistently high interest rates and increasing climate disasters. In its flagship economic report, the U.N. projected that global economic growth would slow to 2.4% this year from an estimated […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Dec. 29 The Washington Post on election integrity and GOP officials Since 2022, nine states where Republican officials administer elections have quit a nonprofit, nonpartisan consortium that helps keep voter rolls up to date through interstate data exchange. They did so amid pressure from former […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Eli Lilly starts website to connect patients with new obesity treatment, Zepbound, other drugs

Eli Lilly has launched a unique website to connect U.S. patients seeking obesity treatment to doctors, dieticians and its new weight-loss drug, Zepbound. The drugmaker said Thursday it will use the site, called LillyDirect, to pair visitors with third-party mail-order pharmacies for prescriptions and to care providers through a virtual medical weight-loss clinic. The site […]

35 minutes ago

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people