Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ailing 53-year-old female elephant euthanized at Los Angeles Zoo

Jan 4, 2024, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 53-year-old Asian elephant has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo after she was unable to stand up, the zoo announced Thursday.

Shaunzi, one of two female elephants at the zoo, was discovered unable to stand in her exhibit on Tuesday night.

“Animal care staff and zoo veterinarians responded quickly and worked through the night to help Shaunzi up. Despite the use of all resources and personnel available, the extraordinary efforts were ultimately unsuccessful,” a zoo statement said.

A “heartbreaking” decision was made to sedate and euthanize the animal on Wednesday, the statement said.

Born in Thailand, Shaunzi spent her youth in a circus, came to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 1983 and was sent to the Los Angeles Zoo in 2017.

The median life expectancy of female Asian elephants in human care has been estimated by various zoos, researchers and conservation groups as around 40 to 50 years. Elephants in the wild can live decades longer.

Asian elephants are considered endangered and only about 40,000 remain in the wild. They are threatened by destruction of their habitat and by poachers who kill them for their tusks.

“Shaunzi lived a full life and was an ambassador for her species. She helped Angelenos learn about her wild counterparts and the challenges they face in their native range,” the zoo said. “She will be dearly missed by the Los Angeles Zoo staff, members, and the millions of visitors who come to the zoo each year.”

National News

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk

A U.S. labor agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Medical negligence caused death of former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS (AP) — The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson said Thursday that the trailblazing Texas congresswoman, who died over the weekend at age 89, passed away after getting an infection and accused a Dallas rehabilitation facility of neglect. Johnson, who was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, died on Dec. 31 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said. A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have decided to only charge the father of a 10-year-old boy in connection with the death of a child the boy allegedly shot. The decision on charges in the fatal shooting Saturday outside Sacramento was announced during the father’s court appearance Wednesday. In an email Thursday to The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge denies change of venue motion in rape trial of man also accused of Memphis teacher’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a schoolteacher will have his fate decided by a Memphis-area jury when he goes to trial in the sexual assault case, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Wednesday denied […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A transgender candidate in Ohio was disqualified from the state ballot for omitting her former name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Despite receiving enough signatures to appear on the ballot, a transgender woman has been disqualified from an Ohio House race because she omitted her previous name, raising concern that other transgender candidates nationwide may face similar barriers. Vanessa Joy of was one of four transgender candidates running for state office in […]

2 hours ago

Ailing 53-year-old female elephant euthanized at Los Angeles Zoo