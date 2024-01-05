Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Backers of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system fined by campaign finance watchdog

Jan 4, 2024, 5:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system have been fined more than $94,000 after the commission that enforces state campaign finance rules found disclosure and other violations.

Kevin Clarkson, an attorney representing the opponents of ranked voting who were fined by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, said they intend to challenge some of the commission’s findings in court, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The commission’s decision, released late Wednesday, is in response to complaints filed by Alaskans for Better Elections, the group that backed the successful 2020 ballot initiative that instituted open primaries and ranked voting in general elections.

The commission found registering and reporting violations by organizers of the effort to repeal the new voting system. The decision comes six months after the original complaint was filed. Since then, Alaskans for Better Elections have filed additional complaints alleging that anti-ranked choice groups have continued to violate state laws despite previous complaints and warnings. The opponents of ranked choice voting have also filed a pending complaint against Alaskans for Better Elections.

The largest of the fines was levied against Art Mathias, who was found to have funneled at least $90,000 to the ballot group behind the repeal effort through a church he formed in Washington. He was fined more than $46,000 for attempting to conceal the source of his contribution and for failing to report his contribution, the newspaper reported.

Clarkson, a former Alaska attorney general, said Mathias and the church would challenge the commission’s findings related to them.

National News

Associated Press

Ailing 53-year-old female elephant euthanized at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 53-year-old Asian elephant has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo after she was unable to stand up, the zoo announced Thursday. Shaunzi, one of two female elephants at the zoo, was discovered unable to stand in her exhibit on Tuesday night. “Animal care staff and zoo veterinarians responded quickly […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk

A U.S. labor agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Medical negligence caused death of former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS (AP) — The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson said Thursday that the trailblazing Texas congresswoman, who died over the weekend at age 89, passed away after getting an infection and accused a Dallas rehabilitation facility of neglect. Johnson, who was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, died on Dec. 31 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said. A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have decided to only charge the father of a 10-year-old boy in connection with the death of a child the boy allegedly shot. The decision on charges in the fatal shooting Saturday outside Sacramento was announced during the father’s court appearance Wednesday. In an email Thursday to The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies change of venue motion in rape trial of man also accused of Memphis teacher’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a schoolteacher will have his fate decided by a Memphis-area jury when he goes to trial in the sexual assault case, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Wednesday denied […]

3 hours ago

Backers of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system fined by campaign finance watchdog