Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Embattled Sacramento City Council member resigns following federal indictment

Jan 4, 2024, 5:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A city council member in Sacramento, California, resigned Thursday, just weeks after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local grocery stores, underpaid them and cheated the government on COVID-19 relief funds.

The December indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice accused Sean Loloee, 53, of conspiracy to defraud the federal Department of Labor, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings and wire fraud.

The Justice Department also determined that Loloee does not live in the district he represents, but in Granite Bay, northeast of the city, which the The Sacramento Bee first reported in June 2022.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and some council members publicly called for Loloee’s resignation in late December.

“I’m stepping down because of the recent politically-motivated circus that Mayor Steinberg has created and his attempt to cover up his many shortcomings as the mayor of Sacramento,” Loloee said in a video message posted to YouTube on Thursday. “I love this city and my district too much to let the mayor use my situation as a distraction. It is not fair to Sacramento and its constituents.”

Steinberg has not yet named a person the council could appoint to serve the rest of the term, which ends in December 2024.

National News

Associated Press

Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge was back to work a day after being attacked by a defendant in a felony battery case who was captured on courtroom video charging forward and “supermanning” over the judge’s bench after it became clear that he was being sentenced to prison, a court official said Thursday. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Navajo Nation charges 2 tribal members with illegally growing marijuana as part of complex case

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. have charged two tribal members with illegally growing marijuana on the Navajo Nation, marking just the latest development in a years-long case that also has involved allegations of forced labor. Tribal prosecutors announced the charges Thursday, claiming that Navajo businessman […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Backers of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system fined by campaign finance watchdog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system have been fined more than $94,000 after the commission that enforces state campaign finance rules found disclosure and other violations. Kevin Clarkson, an attorney representing the opponents of ranked voting who were fined by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, said […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ailing 53-year-old female elephant euthanized at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 53-year-old Asian elephant has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo after she was unable to stand up, the zoo announced Thursday. Shaunzi, one of two female elephants at the zoo, was discovered unable to stand in her exhibit on Tuesday night. “Animal care staff and zoo veterinarians responded quickly […]

5 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk

A U.S. labor agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Medical negligence caused death of former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS (AP) — The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson said Thursday that the trailblazing Texas congresswoman, who died over the weekend at age 89, passed away after getting an infection and accused a Dallas rehabilitation facility of neglect. Johnson, who was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, died on Dec. 31 […]

6 hours ago

Embattled Sacramento City Council member resigns following federal indictment