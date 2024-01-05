Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by suspect who was killed by police after chase

Jan 5, 2024, 12:58 AM | Updated: 3:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase Thursday evening, authorities said.

George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek, George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, led police on a chase out of the county and the suspect was killed by police as the pursusit ended, Mixon said.

After the suspect left George County, the chase went through Greene County into Perry County before the suspect was fatally shot on U.S. 98 near Beaumont, WLOX-TV reported.

The Mississippi Department of Investigations will oversee investigations into the shootings.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed the deputy’s death in a social media post.

“Mississippi will always remember Deputy Malone,” Reeves wrote. “Our state remains deeply thankful for all our law enforcement officers who bravely place their lives on the line every day in defense of our communities.”

